International Development News
Development News Edition

Pope shows 'concern' on discredited gay conversion therapy

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:20 IST
Pope shows 'concern' on discredited gay conversion therapy
Image Credit: Wikimedia

An Evangelical lesbian who met with Pope Francis on Thursday said the Catholic leader had shown warmth and concern over her objections to "conversion therapy", a widely discredited effort often used by religious figures to turn gay people straight.

Pope Francis "seemed to understand what conversion therapy was," Jayne Ozanne, a British Christian, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone from the Vatican. "I thought he was extremely warm, he was very pastoral," she said. "He seemed concerned … I felt very embraced."

Ozanne attended mass with Francis at his private chapel, then told him about her own efforts to become straight after the church told her she "could never be a wife, a mother or a grandmother". She presented him with research into conversion therapy, which purports to 'cure' homosexuality and change gender identity, showing a high incidence of suicide attempts after the treatment.

Often carried out by religious groups, the therapies range from counseling to hypnosis and electric shock therapy. The various methods have been widely condemned by medical associations as ineffective and harmful to mental health. Yet they remain widespread in some anti-gay, conservative circles.

The Vatican did not respond to requests for comment. A fifth of gay, lesbian and bisexual Britons who have tried to change their sexuality have attempted suicide, while others have been raped in an effort to make them straight, according to Ozanne's study.

Worldwide, Malta, Ecuador, Brazil, and Taiwan have banned conversion therapy, according to OutRight Action International, an LGBT+ advocacy group. Earlier this month, Germany's health minister introduced a draft law banning the practice for minors. Ozanne told Francis she prays that every person knows they are "acceptable just as they are", she said, and that he responded: "Please pray for me as I pray for you".

Francis has faced criticism from some conservative Catholics for his stance on various theological issues, as well as on social matters from immigration to climate change. In 2013, Francis said, "If a person is gay and seeks the Lord and has goodwill, who am I to judge."

The Church says gay people should be respected and their dignity defended. It teaches that same-sex attractions are not sinful but homosexual acts are.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Bacteria may contribute more to climate change as planet heats up: Study

The manner in which bacteria and related organisms release carbon dioxide into the air can contribute to a rise in global warming faster than the current rate, according to new research. The research could help to inform more accurate model...

UPDATE 9-Hong Kong students hunker down as government dismisses curfew rumours

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters paralysed parts of the city for a fourth successive day on Thursday, forcing schools to close and blocking highways, as students built campus barricades and the government dismissed rumours of a curfew. Pr...

Creating scoreboard pressure on rivals will be crucial during Olympics: Sreejesh

Ace hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh says creating scoreboard pressure will be key to Indias campaign at the Olympics and improvement in this area is a must in lead up to the Tokyo Games. India qualified for next years Olympics after beating ...

Pak court seeks govt, NAB reply on removing Sharif's name from no-fly list

A Pakistani court on Thursday sought a reply from the federal government and the National Accountability Bureau by Friday on a petition of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif challenging the condition of furnishing indemnity bond for the rem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019