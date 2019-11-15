International Development News
Japan wants 'sensible response' from S.Korea over intelligence pact

  • Tokyo
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 09:16 IST
  • Created: 15-11-2019 09:12 IST
Japan wants 'sensible response' from S.Korea over intelligence pact
A senior Japanese diplomat on Friday asked his South Korean counterpart for a "sensible response" regarding Seoul's decision not to renew an intelligence-sharing pact, known as GSOMIA, with the agreement expiring in a week.

South Korea in August decided not to renew GSOMIA, a pact that is intended to help Japan and South Korea share information on North Korea's missile and nuclear activity.

"In light of the current security environment, (the Japanese side) asked for a sensible response from South Korea," a Japanese foreign ministry official told reporters following a meeting between Shigeki Takizaki, director-general of the Japanese Foreign Ministry's Asian and Oceania Affairs Bureau, and Kim Jung-han, director-general for Asian and Pacific Affairs at South Korea's foreign ministry.

