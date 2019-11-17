International Development News
Cartel blockades, gunfire leave 1 dead in Mexico border city

  Ciudadvictoria
  17-11-2019
Ciudad Victoria (Mexico), Nov 17 (AP) Gangsters have unleashed mayhem in the northern Mexican border city of Nuevo Laredo, across from Texas, blocking major avenues, burning vehicles and engaging soldiers in shootouts that left one suspected gunman dead. The Tamaulipas state security agency known as the Coordinating Group for the Construction of Peace in Tamaulipas says armed men carjacked civilians and also seized large trucks late Friday. They used them to blockade streets, including some leading to international border bridges, though operations at crossings were not affected.

At least three vehicles were torched while others were upended. Charred cars remained on the streets Saturday. The U.S. consulate in Nuevo Laredo issued a security alert saying its personnel were “subject to restrictions on their movements and an evening curfew until further notice.” (AP) RAX

