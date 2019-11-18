International Development News
Development News Edition

Qantas urges rapper will.i.am to withdraw racism accusation against staffer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 18-11-2019 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-11-2019 13:16 IST
Qantas urges rapper will.i.am to withdraw racism accusation against staffer
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Australia's flagship airline, Qantas, said on Monday it stood ready to offer legal assistance to a member of its flight crew named in a racism accusation by Black Eyed Peas rapper will.i.am on social media. The U.S. singer had taken a flight about 1-1/2-hours long to Sydney, Australia's most populous city, from northeastern Brisbane to play at a concert on Saturday, but was met by Australian federal police at the arrival gate.

He said on Twitter he was racially targeted by an airline attendant, whom he identified by name, after failing to put away his laptop as the flight prepared to land because he had put on noise-canceling headphones to "make beats". Qantas, which called the incident a "misunderstanding", has requested the rapper to retract his statement.

"Absent a retraction, and if the crew member wanted to take the matter further, we'd certainly be willing to provide legal support for them to do this," a spokesman told Reuters in a statement. Police confirmed they spoke to crew and passengers at the airport, but said no further action was required. "The Australian Federal Police considers this matter finalized," they said in a statement.

On Saturday, will.i.am said in a post on Twitter, "Is calling the police on a passenger for not hearing (the) P.A. due to wearing noise-canceling headphones appropriate?" He added, "If didn't put away my laptop 'in a rapid 2min time' I'd understand. I did comply quickly & politely, only to be greeted by police. I think I was targeted."

As of Monday, will.i.am had not made any retraction on social media, even as other commenters pointed out that the crew member he identified had received threats on social media as a result. He pointed out that if he were rude to a fan or journalist, he would be publicly named.

"This is what Twitter is for...we are supposed to call out wrongdoings so we can have a safer, more compassionate world," will.i.am said. Reuters was not able to contact the rapper through his agency, and he did not immediately respond to a request for comment on social media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'Golden age' for Indian aviation sector; fundamentals strong: IndiGo chief

Health News Roundup: China's Inner Mongolia reports fresh bubonic plague case; Novartis sickle-cell drug gets U.S. FDA approval

Aster DM Healthcare plans to enter diagnostics business

NEWS SCHEDULE AT 11:00 a.m. GMT/6 a.m. ET

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

HK stocks end firmer as stimulus hopes boost risk sentiment

Hong Kong stocks closed higher on Monday, following steep losses the previous week, as lackluster economic data stoked hopes of fresh stimulus measures to revive flagging growth in the Asian financial hub. The Hang Seng index ended up 1.4 a...

Cricket-Smith shrugs off Pooran's light ball-tampering ban

Former Australia captain Steve Smith, who was banned for a year for ball-tampering, says he does not feel hard done by despite a much lighter sanction handed down to West Indies batsman Nicholas Pooran for the same offense. Pooran was given...

Former Malaysian PM Najib's third corruption trial opens

Kuala Lumpur, Nov 18 AP Former Malaysian leader Najib Razaks third corruption trial opened Monday, with prosecutors saying Najib had tampered with a government audit of the 1MDB state investment fund in a bid to avoid civil and criminal pro...

NHAI implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas

National Electronic Toll Collection FASTag programme, the flagship initiative of MoRTH and NHAI has been implemented on pan India basis to remove bottlenecks on toll plazas and ensure seamless movement of traffic and collection of user fee ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019