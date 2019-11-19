Pak spy chief meets Imran Khan, discusses national security

Pakistan's spy chief on Tuesday met Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed various national security issues amidst reports of a tiff between the powerful army and the elected government. The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Director General Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Lt Gen Faiz Hameed met Prime Minister Khan in his office.

"Matters pertaining to national security were discussed during the meeting," according to the statement. No further details of the meeting were provided but it took place amidst media reports that the civil-military ties were under strain.

It led military spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor to announce on Monday on social media that the army and civil government were on the "same page".

