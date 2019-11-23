International Development News
Colorado man faces new charges for plotting to bomb synagogue

An avowed white supremacist being held without bond for plotting to bomb a Colorado synagogue this month has been indicted on additional charges of attempted arson and using explosives to commit a felony, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

The two additional charges against Richard Holzer, 27, on top of an earlier count of attempting to obstruct religious services by force, could send him to prison for 50 years, U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said in a statement. Holzer was arrested on Nov. 4 after an undercover sting by FBI agents, who said he plotted to bomb the Temple Emanuel synagogue in Pueblo, Colorado. The temple, built in 1900, is the second oldest synagogue in the state and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Colorado Federal Public Defender's Office, which represents Holzer, declined to comment. Hate crimes in the United States jumped by 17 percent and anti-Jewish attacks spiked 37 percent in 2017, the most recent year for which statistics are available, according to the FBI.

Holzer's arrest came just over a year after the worst attack on a Jewish community in U.S. history when a lone gunman opened fire at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, killing 11 people. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, FBI agents tracked Holzer's social media accounts in which he allegedly professed a hatred of Jews, and exchanged "white supremacy ideology ... including racially-motivated acts of violence" with like-minded individuals.

"I wish the Holocaust really did happen ... they need to die," Holzer said in one posting, the affidavit said. Posing as fellow white supremacists, the undercover agents then contacted Holzer via a Facebook message and he sent them photos of a swastika and pictures of himself wearing clothing with white supremacy symbols and phrases, the FBI said.

Agents later met with Holzer, who lived in Pueblo, and he broached the idea of bombing the synagogue, the affidavit said. The FBI provided him with inert pipe bombs and dynamite to see if he was serious about carrying out the plot. Following his arrest, Holzer waived his right to remain silent and told investigators he wanted to bomb the temple because it was "a cancer" in Pueblo, a city of 112,000 about 100 miles south of Denver.

Holzer is set to appear before a federal magistrate judge on Monday to be advised of the new charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Soccer-Mourinho aiming to take Spurs and Kane to the next level

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho wants to take the club led by England striker Harry Kane to the next level by winning trophies and said he would love to stay in the job for at least as long as his predecessor Mauricio Pochettino...

UPDATE 2-Soccer-Comeback kings Dortmund rescue 3-3 draw against Paderborn

Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus scored a stoppage-time equaliser as they dragged themselves back from 3-0 down to rescue a 3-3 draw against promoted Paderborn on Friday but they still suffered a dent to their Bundesliga title hopes. Th...

Steelers look to get back to business at Cincinnati

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph is hoping for a much less eventful time on the football field when the Steelers visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Rudolph is attempting to move on from the Nov. 14 incident in which he was conked o...

