International Development News
Development News Edition

Pakistan aims to spread unrest through Kartarpur Corridor, says PoK activist

PoK activist Amjad Mirza, who lives in exile in Glasgow, has said that Pakistan has a devious agenda behind the opening of Kartarpur corridor.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Glasglow
  • |
  • Updated: 23-11-2019 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-11-2019 11:13 IST
Pakistan aims to spread unrest through Kartarpur Corridor, says PoK activist
PoK activist Amjad Mirza,. Image Credit: ANI

PoK activist Amjad Mirza, who lives in exile in Glasgow, has said that Pakistan has a devious agenda behind the opening of Kartarpur corridor. He affirmed that Pakistani generals had grown desperate after losing the plot along the Kashmir border and wanted an alternate route to hamper peace and harmony in India, hence the corridor.

"Why has Pakistan taken this decision now? Why have they done it after 73 years? They have done it so because the gateway to Kashmir where they were spreading terrorism is closed now. This has resulted in the Pakistani army, the real ruler of the country, losing confidence among the common people. Through this corridor, they will now use the Khalistani extremists to hamper peace and harmony in Punjab." said Mirza. The corridor which was inaugurated earlier this month, allows people from India to visit Sikh shrine Kartarpur Gurdwara without a visa. Pakistani leadership with Prime Minister Imran Khan at the front has congratulated itself time and again for opening the corridor.

He said Pakistan has nobody's welfare in mind and just wants to hatch anti-India plots. Mirza asked "If they care so much for the people then they must open the routes to Ladakh and Kashmir. But they will never do this because people from across the border will meet and mingle with each other."

The activist also underlined the massive repression the illegally occupied regions of Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan were subjected to by the tyrannical rulers of Islamabad. "When the People's National Alliance, an alliance of 26 parties and individuals, decided to go Muzaffarabad to highlight their issues, they were brutally baton-charged. Videos are available everywhere in which you can see police attacking bystanders from behind. Four people were killed, 150 people were arrested and around 100 were disappeared from that place." Said Mirza.

He, however, asserted that people under its occupation have vowed to gain independence. "They know that people of PoK, who expressed their will on 22nd of October that they are no more going to live under the clutches of Pakistan, will find friends," added Mirza.

Amjad also added that Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was no better than his predecessors and in fact had proven to be more cruel and suppressive. "Imran Khan Government has not rendered any justice to the people of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB). Not just Imran government but no Pakistani government has ever done any justice to the people of PoK and GB. Our friends are languishing in jails merely for carrying out environment based campaigns. People who carried protests against Chinese intentions of buying our mines have been sentenced for 70 years. One has even been sentenced for 90 years," said Mirza.

It is noteworthy that the number of anti-Pakistan protests in PoK and Gilgit Baltistan have increased considerably after the Government of India abrogated the article 370 People in different parts of these regions are taking to the streets demanding Pakistan to vacate their region and let them live an independent life. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank sells over 13 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

New coral disease unravels role played by microbes in reef health: Study

UPDATE 1-Shattered glass: Futuristic design questioned after Tesla Cybertruck launch

NZ economic growth to remain steady, business investment set to expand

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

MLAs signatures were misused: Nawab Malik takes a veiled dig at Ajit Pawar

In a veiled attack at Ajit Pawar who took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday said that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused. We had taken signatures f...

Chinese defector gives Australia details of Beijing espionage -paper

An apparent Chinese intelligence service agent is seeking asylum in Australia after providing details on Beijings political interference in Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia, the Age newspaper said on Saturday.Australias ties with China have...

Two parties coming together to form govt is more suitable: Ajit Pawar

After being sworn-in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday, NCP Ajit Pawar said that its more suitable for two parties BJP-NCP to come together to form a government rather than three parties NCP-Congress-Shiv Sena to strive fo...

Ker NCP condmens Ajit Pawar's decision to support BJP form

The Kerala unit of the Nationalist Congress Party NCP, a partner of the states ruling LDF, on Saturday condemned party leader Ajit Pawars decision to support the BJP to form the government in Maharashtra, saying he fell into the trap of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019