India's Constitution unique and strong unifying force: envoy

India's Constitution is a very unique document that acts as a strong unifying central force, Indian Ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri said on Tuesday as the embassy observed the 70th anniversary of adopting the Constitution. The Constitution of India was adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949 and came into force on January 26, 1950.

"The Constitution of India is a very unique document. It is one of the few documents in the world which has tried to build together; federal aspects as well as a strong unifying central force," Puri said. The special programme to celebrate India's Constitution day was attended by around 600 people including many from the Indian diaspora in Nepal.

The programme began with taking oath of the Indian Constitution by the embassy staff and students who were present on the occasion.

