US calls for bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice

Remembering the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the US on Tuesday said those responsible for this "heinous" crime must face justice. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

"On the 11th anniversary of the #MumbaiTerrorAttacks, our deepest sympathies to the families of the 166 innocent victims, including 6 US citizens. The US honours their memories and is committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice," Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells tweeted. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that eleven years ago, a cowardly act of terrorism took the lives of 166 people, including six US citizens.

"Today we remember the victims of the Mumbai terror attack and stand with their families in demanding that those responsible for this heinous event face justice," Ortagus said in a tweet on the 11th anniversary of the attack. Indian-Americans and various groups will hold a rally in front of the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington to protest against the country's role in the Mumbai attack.

Organisers of the protest rally said that perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attack are roaming freely in Pakistan. "In 2008 today, 10 Pakistani jihadi terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba entered Mumbai by sea and killed over 166 innocent people, including some at the Taj Hotel and a Jewish Centre," tweeted Pakistani-Canadian columnist Tarek Fateh.

