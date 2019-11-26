International Development News
Development News Edition

US calls for bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 18:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 18:28 IST
US calls for bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice

Remembering the victims of the 2008 Mumbai terror attack, the US on Tuesday said those responsible for this "heinous" crime must face justice. In one of the deadliest terror attacks in India's history, 166 people were killed and over 300 injured when 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Pakistan created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

"On the 11th anniversary of the #MumbaiTerrorAttacks, our deepest sympathies to the families of the 166 innocent victims, including 6 US citizens. The US honours their memories and is committed to seeing those responsible for these horrific acts brought to justice," Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Alice Wells tweeted. State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said that eleven years ago, a cowardly act of terrorism took the lives of 166 people, including six US citizens.

"Today we remember the victims of the Mumbai terror attack and stand with their families in demanding that those responsible for this heinous event face justice," Ortagus said in a tweet on the 11th anniversary of the attack. Indian-Americans and various groups will hold a rally in front of the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington to protest against the country's role in the Mumbai attack.

Organisers of the protest rally said that perpetrators of the Mumbai terrorist attack are roaming freely in Pakistan. "In 2008 today, 10 Pakistani jihadi terrorists belonging to the Lashkar-e-Taiba entered Mumbai by sea and killed over 166 innocent people, including some at the Taj Hotel and a Jewish Centre," tweeted Pakistani-Canadian columnist Tarek Fateh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

RBI deputy governor red-flags rising stress in Mudra loans

Reserve Bank deputy governor MK Jain on Tuesday warned bankers about the growing stress in Mudra loans, which has crossed more than Rs 3.21 lakh crore RPT crore system-wide, and asked them to monitor such loans closely as unsustainable cred...

UPDATE 1-Migrants sing as rescue ship takes them into Italian port

Migrants danced and burst into song as a rescue ship brought them into the Italian port of Taranto at dawn on Tuesday, days after they were found drifting in a rubber dinghy in the Mediterranean. The 62 mostly West and Central Africans pack...

Cannabis sales in EU raise $13 billion for crime gangs

Europeans spent at least 11.6 billion euros 12.7 billion in 2017 on illegal cannabis purchases, confirming marijuana as the largest drug market in the 28-country European Union, the blocs anti-drugs agency said on Tuesday. In its annual rep...

Mexico pitches 859 bln peso infrastructure plan through 2024

Mexicos government has announced a 859 billion peso 44.3 billion private sector infrastructure plan covering 147 projects through 2024, officials said on Tuesday.The plan was described as a first phase of spending on infrastructure projects...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019