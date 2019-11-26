Capitol Hill building evacuated, White House on lockdown amid airspace violation reports

The US Capitol is being evacuated and the White House is on lockdown amid reports that fighter jets have been scrambled to respond to an airspace violation in Washington.

Sputnik correspondent reported that the roads around the White House are being closed to traffic.

According to MSNBC, fighter jets have been scrambled in Washington after an aircraft failed to respond to air traffic controllers. (ANI)

