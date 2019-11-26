Pompeo says documents confirm China committed human rights abuses
Recently leaked documents confirm that China committed human rights abuses of Uighurs and other minority groups, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told reporters at a news conference on Tuesday.
An international group of journalists have released classified Chinese government documents that describe the repressive inner workings of detention camps in Xinjiang, marking a second rare leak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
