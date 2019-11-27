India gifts two electric vehicles to Pashupatinath Temple to help pilgrims' visits

India on Wednesday handed over two eco-friendly electric autorickshaws to the authorities of the iconic Pashupatinath Temple to help elderly and differently-abled pilgrims visit the holy site regarded as the most sacred and oldest temple of Shiva in Nepal. Namrita Puri, President of Indian Women's Association (IWA), handed over the 8-seater electric rickshaws with high-end Lithium ion batteries to Pradip Dhakal, Member-Secretary of Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) that manages the affairs of the fifth century temple.

Ambassador of India to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri was also present at the handing over ceremony of the eco-friendly vehicles manufactured in India. Handing over the keys of the vehicles, Puri said the vehicles will be helpful for the pilgrims visiting the holy temple, especially for elderly and differently-abled people, besides women and children.

These vehicles will also create employment opportunity for two women, she said. The IWA is an organisation under the patronage of the Embassy of India that provides a common and friendly meeting ground for Indian women residing in Nepal.

It also provides a forum for interaction with Nepali women and works to promote goodwill and friendship between the Indian and Nepali community. The IWA organises philanthropic activities to benefit women and children in Nepal. The PADT is established to conserve and operate the Pashupatinath Temple and adjoining area, which is enlisted as UNESCO's World Heritage Site.

