International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-UK Black Friday transactions jump 12.5% versus 2018 - Barclaycard

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 19:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:57 IST
UPDATE 1-UK Black Friday transactions jump 12.5% versus 2018 - Barclaycard
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The volume of Black Friday payment transactions in Britain as of 1000 GMT was up 12.5% versus last year, initial data from Barclaycard showed on Friday, bringing some cheer to UK retailers in need of a tonic after a troubled year.

Barclaycard, which processes nearly one pound ($1.28) in every three pounds spent in the United Kingdom, said its data showed transactions had also been strong throughout the week of Black Friday. "With many retailers spreading their deals out throughout the week, they will be encouraged to see this hasn't cannibalized sales volumes on Black Friday itself," it said.

The firm did not give a figure for the year-on-year movement of the value of sales. Last year transactions increased by 10% versus 2017. With recent UK consumer spending subdued, Brexit still unresolved and a Dec. 12 national election creating new uncertainties, retailers have been hoping for a boost from Black Friday discount events that were first brought over from the United States by Amazon in 2010.

Analysts have suggested Black Friday sales could be helped this year by its fall on the last Friday of the month, which coincides with payday for many. Dixons Carphone's Carphone Warehouse business said it had seen three orders per second on its website since it's Black Friday sales went live at 2100 GMT on Thursday. It said the Apple iPhone 11, Apple iPhone XR, and Samsung Galaxy S10 were the most popular products so far.

The group's Currys PC World Business, Britain's largest electricals retailer, said top-selling products so far were Apple Airpods, the Xbox One S and the Galaxy Tab A 10.1 tablet. Department store group John Lewis said the busiest shopping hour online between midnight Thursday and midday Friday was between 0900 GMT and 1000 GMT. The most popular searched for products were Lego, iPads, and Airpods.

With harsh lessons learned from past Black Fridays, British retailers are stretching promotions over several weeks, aiming to smooth out consumer demand and reduce the pressure on supply and distribution networks. U.S. consumers splurged more than $2 billion online in the first hours of Thanksgiving shopping on Thursday, while crowds were limited at retailers on the eve of Black Friday, reflecting the broader trend away from shopping at brick-and-mortar stores.

($1 = 0.7794 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit

Thousands of people in Asia and Europe joined rallies demanding more action on climate change on Friday, aiming to force political leaders to come up with urgent solutions at a United Nations conference next week.Swedish activist Greta Thun...

Dissatisfaction over Teesta water sharing deal: Bangladesh envoy

There remains dissatisfaction over the Teesta water-sharing deal which, if signed, has the capability of opening new vistas for the bilateral ties of India and Bangladesh, Bangladeshs envoy Syed Muazzem Ali said on Friday.Noting that India ...

BRIEF-FIFA Finds Former FIFA Executive Committee Member Ricardo Teixeira Guilty Of Bribery

FIFA SAYS IT FOUND RICARDO TEIXEIRA, FORMER FIFA EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER GUILTY OF BRIBERY IN VIOLATION OF FIFA CODE OF ETHICS Berlin Speed Desk...

564 kWp rooftop solar plant commisioned by SmartCity Kochi

SmartCity Kochi on Friday commissioned a 564-kWp rooftop solar power plant that can generate an average of 8,20,000 units of electricity annually, making it one of the largest among the IT parks in Kerala. The plant, which will help reduce ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019