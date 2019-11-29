PAF conducts exercise to check offensive preparedness

International Development News
The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) on Friday conducted a command-level operation exercise to check its offensive preparedness. All operational bases across the three regional commands participated in the maneuvers called as Hawk-eye Exercise, the PAF said in a statement.

All types of PAF aircraft were part of the endeavour. The jets took part in the practice of short-notice offensive employment, it said. The exercise not just involved the fighter aircraft, force-multipliers but also the Special Forces.

“The concept validates the PAF's options for offensive employment of its various capabilities,” it said. No more details were provided about the exercise which was part of the efforts to increase fighting prowess of the air force.

The exercise was held amidst tension between Pakistan and India after New Delhi revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir in August. Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India and expelled the Indian Ambassador in Islamabad.

