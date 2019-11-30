International Development News
Development News Edition

New Zealand gun owners stage protest over tighter controls

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Wellington
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 11:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 11:14 IST
New Zealand gun owners stage protest over tighter controls
Image Credit:

A group of about 50 New Zealand firearm owners protested further gun reforms on Saturday, sounding a note of discord over the tightening of the country's gun laws after the mass shooting in Christchurch in March that killed 51 Muslim worshippers.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's efforts on gun control have gained global praise, but at home - with a general election next scheduled for the year - she has faced resistance from the federal opposition National Party, gun lobby groups and ordinary citizens over planned legislation introduced in September. On Saturday, the group of firearms owners staged a protest at a gun buy-back event in Auckland, according to media reports, carrying placards bearing slogans including "This bill hurts ordinary Kiwis!" and "Be safe: reject arms bill".

The new legislation now moving through parliament would create a gun register and tighten vetting of owners, among other changes. In April parliament passed nearly unanimously laws curbing the use and circulation of most semi-automatic firearms. Stuff.nz, a New Zealand news website, cited Victoria O'Brien, a national shooting champion, as saying that guns being bought back and destroyed had cultural significance.

"There is a desecration of New Zealand history going on – we're talking World War I, World War II guns," O'Brien was cited as saying. "We want them to stop and actually target the illegal possession of firearms," she said, urging the government to put reforms on hold.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP: English teacher fails to read few lines in English during inspection in Unnao govt school

An English teacher in a government school here failed to read a few lines of English from a book after the District Magistrate, Devendra Kumar Pandey, asked her to do so during an inspection of the school in Sikandarpur Sarausi. The inspect...

Final remains of UK truck victims arrive in Vietnam

The final remains of the 39 people found dead in a truck in Britain last month arrived in Vietnam Saturday, the foreign ministry said, returning them to bereft families after weeks of waiting. The victims were among the 31 men and eight wom...

Gehlot hits out at BJP over falling GDP

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday questioned whether the fall of GDP was not an indication of economic recession. Indias GDP growth rate for 2nd quarter of present financial year has fallen to 4.5 per cent, which is the lowe...

I was devastated: Nicole Scherzinger on being denied audition for 'Cats' movie

Singer Nicole Scherzinger says she felt devastated after a casting director refused to take her audition for the big screen adaptation of Cats. The 41-year-old is no stranger to Andrew Lloyd Webbers beloved musical of the same name. She was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019