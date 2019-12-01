REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/ 1 a.m. ET

The London Bridge attack pushed law and order towards the top of the British political agenda on Saturday, with days to go before a snap election, after police said the assailant had previously been convicted of terrorism offenses but freed early from prison.

US-MEXICO-VIOLENCE/ At least 14 killed in bloody gunfight in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Ten suspected cartel gunmen and four police were killed during a shootout on Saturday in a Mexican town near the U.S. border, days after U.S. President Donald Trump raised bilateral tensions by saying he would designate the gangs as terrorists. U.S.

US-USA-WEATHER/ Two children dead, one missing in Arizona floods as winter storm blankets U.S.

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Two children were found dead and another was missing in Arizona on Saturday after the vehicle they were in became stuck while crossing a storm-swollen forest creek outside Phoenix, part of a post-Thanksgiving winter storm that pummeled wide swathes of the country. US-CHICAGO-POLICE-BODYSLAM/

Chicago police officer suspended for slamming man to ground during arrest (Reuters) - A Chicago police officer was suspended this week after video recorded by a bystander showed him hurling a man forcefully onto the sidewalk during an arrest, in footage described by Mayor Lori Lightfoot as “highly disturbing.”

BUSINESS US-USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING-SALES/

Black Friday shoppers stay away from stores, make $7 billion-plus splurge online WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. shoppers made more purchases online on Black Friday than in the mall - hurting traffic and sales at brick-and-mortar stores, according to data that offered a glimpse into what is still one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

US-EU-ALPHABET-ANTITRUST-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators say they are investigating Google's data collection

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are investigating Google’s collection of data, the European Commission told Reuters on Saturday, suggesting the world’s most popular internet search engine remains in its sights despite record fines in recent years. ENTERTAINMENT

US-FILM-FROZEN-2-NORWAY-SAMI/ Disney's 'Frozen 2' thrills Sámi people in northern Europe

OSLO (Reuters) - The sequel to Walt Disney Co’s 2013 hit animated musical “Frozen” is generating excitement among indigenous Sámi people in northern Europe, whose culture the movie has taken inspiration from. US-BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT-DICAPRIO/

Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader’s latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern.

SPORTS US-FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/

NFL notebook: Cardinals CB Shaw suspended for betting Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended at least through the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games multiple times this season, the league announced Friday.

US-ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/ NHL roundup: Bruins nip Rangers in OT for 6th straight win

David Krejci scored 1:40 into overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied from two goals down to beat the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-PREPS (PIX) (TV)

Spain prepares to host COP25 climate change summit Madrid tightens security and begins preparations ahead of the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25). The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country.

1 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT POLAND-JUDICIARY/ (TV)

Poles rally against government pressure put on judges Polish lawyers and judges stage protest in front of Justice MInistry against pressure being put on judges.

1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT MEXICO-POLITICS/ (PIX) (TV)

Mexican president Lopez Obrador completes one year in office Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador marks one year in office with a celebration and speech at the Zocalo Square in Mexico City.

1 Dec 13:00 ET / 18:00 GMT

