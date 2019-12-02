REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, engulfed in crisis over the probe into a murdered journalist, announced on Sunday he planned to step down, saying he would ask his ruling Labour Party to start choosing a new leader for the country next month.

UKRAINE-LAWMAKER-ATTACK/ Ukrainian lawmaker's son killed in attack in Kiev: source

KIEV (Reuters) - Unknown gunmen opened fire at the car of a local lawmaker in the center of Ukrainian capital of Kiev on Sunday, killing his three-year old son, a police source said. U.S.

USA-WEATHER/ U.S. snowstorms, rain make Thanksgiving trip home a nightmare

Holiday travelers can go home again but it will take far longer than expected with snow, ice and rain slowing the busiest U.S. travel day of the Thanksgiving weekend on Sunday, forecasters said. USA-COURT-GUNS/

U.S. Supreme Court weighs challenge to New York gun transport limits NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court will hear its first major gun rights case in nearly a decade on Monday in a challenge backed by the National Rifle Association over a now-amended New York City handgun regulation that had prevented licensed owners from taking their handguns outside the city.

BUSINESS AUTONOMY-HP-LYNCH-EXTRADITION/

United States asks UK to extradite ex-Autonomy boss Lynch from UK LONDON (Reuters) - The United States has formally requested the extradition of Michael Lynch, the British tech billionaire who sold his company to Hewlett Packard (HP) in an ill-fated $11.1 billion deal, to face charges including securities fraud, wire fraud and conspiracy.

AUTOS-FIATCHRYSLER-LABOR/ Fiat Chrysler reaches tentative labor deal with United Auto Workers

DETROIT (Reuters) - Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and the United Auto Workers (UAW) union on Saturday announced a tentative agreement for a four-year labor contract, a boost for the automaker as it works to merge with France’s Groupe PSA. ENTERTAINMENT

USA-BOXOFFICE/ Box Office: 'Frozen 2' Sets Thanksgiving Record, 'Knives Out' Scores

LOS ANGELES, (Variety.com) - Disney’s “Frozen 2” stuffed the box office competition during Thanksgiving, generating $85.2 million over the weekend and a record-setting $123.7 million over the five-day holiday frame. PEOPLE-ANNAWINTOUR/

Love your clothes and pass them on, says Vogue supremo Wintour ATHENS (Reuters) - Clothes should be cherished, re-worn and even passed on to the next generation, Anna Wintour, the influential editor of Vogue magazine said, calling for more sustainability in the fashion world and less of a throwaway culture.

SPORTS ALPINE-SKIING-WOMEN/

Alpine skiing: Shiffrin wins slalom to tie for second on all-time World Cup list American Mikaela Shiffrin moved into joint second on the all-time list of women’s World Cup victories when she dominated the slalom event in Killington, Vermont, on Sunday.

MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI-HAMILTON/ Hamilton ends the F1 season in style in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Six-times world champion Lewis Hamilton wrapped up the Formula One season in style on Sunday by cruising unchallenged to a dominant victory in Abu Dhabi in his 250th grand prix. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS BRITAIN-ELECTION/REMAIN (PIX) (TV)

In medieval Canterbury, anti-Brexit parties are divided and could be conquered Caroline Hegey and Emma Kelland, voters in the bellwether English city of Canterbury, both passionately want Britain's next government to stop Brexit. But in next month's general election, the most important in Britain in decades, they will vote for different parties, dividing support between the Labour Party, who want a second referendum, and the Liberal Democrats who want to cancel Brexit.

2 Dec CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-BRAZIL (PIX)

Brazil negotiators in the dark as U.N. climate talks start in Madrid Brazil’s climate negotiators head to the COP25 climate conference without knowing whether they have the political backing of right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro or his environment minister to make a deal.

2 Dec MOROCCO-INEQUALITY/ (PIX) (TV)

Morocco's poor left behind after development push Mohammed Akki left his home in Morocco's Middle Atlas mountains to seek regular work and a better life, but he still lives on the margins in a country where costly investment has spurred a lively private sector. He is part of a large class of impoverished Moroccans left behind by rapid development that has transformed much of the northwestern coastline.

2 Dec INDONESIA-PROTEST/

Conservative Indonesian Muslims to hold rally in Jakarta Conservative Indonesian Muslims, under an umbrella group called the Alumni 212, due to hold a rally in Jakarta on Monday.in what could be the first major show of power by Islamist groups since April;s election...

2 Dec CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-ARRIVALS (PIX) (TV)

UN leaders and delegates arrive at venue for COP25 United Nations leaders and delegates arrive at Madrid's IFEMA convention center for the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country.

2 Dec 02:00 ET / 07:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-SPEECHES (PIX) (TV)

UN leaders and delegates present opening statements at COP25 United Nations leaders and delegates present opening statements for the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid's IFEMA convention center. Speakers include European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-HANDOVER (PIX) (TV)

Gavel passed to President of the 2019 climate change conference Carolina Schmidt United Nations leaders and delegates pass gavel to Carolina Schmidt, Chile's Minister of Environment and new president of the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country.

2 Dec 03:00 ET / 08:00 GMT UN-NUCLEAR/CHIEF (TV)

IAEA member states meet to approve Grossi as new chief The U.N. nuclear watchdog holds a meeting of all its member states to formally appoint Argentina's Rafael Grossi as the International Atomic Energy Agency's new director general. He will take up the position the next day.

2 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-HANDSHAKE (PIX) (TV)

Spain's PM Sanchez greets leaders at U.N. Climate Change conference Spain's acting-Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez and the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres greet leaders at the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country.

2 Dec 05:30 ET / 10:30 GMT USA-TAXES/JETS (INSIGHT, PIX)

INSIGHT-Off the radar: US CEOs’ jet perks add millions to corporate tax bills As U.S. corporate jet use approaches pre-financial-crisis levels and CEOs take an increasing number of personal trips on the company tab, many investors are being kept in the dark about the true cost of the perk.

2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-PHOTO (PIX) (TV)

Leaders pose for family photo at climate talks in Madrid Leaders attending the 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) in Madrid pose for family photo. Governments face a struggle at a United Nations summit in Spain next week to inject momentum into efforts to curb global warming, dogged by lack of consensus, U.S. scepticism and disruptive protests demanding more action.

2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-OPENING (PIX) (TV)

U.N. Climate Change conference COP25 declared open in Madrid The 2019 U.N. Climate Change conference (COP25) declared open in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country.

2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT

Democrats move closer to crafting formal impeachment charges against Trump U.S. congressional Democrats will take a big step closer to impeaching President Donald Trump this week, with a hearing to prepare for consideration of formal charges of misconduct against him. Trump is widely expected to be impeached before Christmas, in a political drama that is likely to continue until next November's election determines which party controls the White House and Congress in the early 2020s

2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT USA-TRUMP/IMPEACHMENT (EXPLAINER)

EXPLAINER-How does impeachment of a U.S. president work? A concise explainer on how the process of impeachment will unfold if the House of Representatives votes to charge the president with "high crimes and misdemeanors". The House takes a big step forward in the impeachment process this week with a Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday.

2 Dec 07:00 ET / 12:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-PELOSI (PIX) (TV)

U.S. Congressional speaker Pelosi holds news conference at start of U.N. climate talks in Madrid U.S. Congressional delegation led by Democrat speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a news conference shortly after U.N. climate talks open in Madrid. Democrats have pledged to overturn the Trump administration's decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement to combat global warming.

2 Dec 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE

MOZAMBIQUE-USA/TRIAL Awaiting verdict for salesman indicted in Mozambique loan scandal

Jury is deliberating in the case of Jean Boustani, the Privinvest salesman accused of helping to defraud U.S. investors in bonds backed by the Mozambican government. The case is before Judge William Kuntz in Brooklyn. 2 Dec

USA-COURT/GUNS (TV) Supreme Court hears first gun rights case in a decade

The conservative-majority U.S. Supreme Court hears a challenge backed by the influential National Rifle Association lobby group to New York City’s strict limits on handgun owners transporting their firearms outside of the home. 2 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT AWARDS-FASHION/ (TV)

Giorgio Armani and Naomi Campbell among stars honoured at British Fashion Awards The 2019 British Fashion Awards are held at London's Royal Albert Hall. This year's ceremony will be hosted by actress Tracee Ellis Ross with Italian designer Giorgio Armani receiving the Outstanding Achievement Award and model Naomi Campbell honoured with the Fashion Icon prize.

2 Dec SHOWBIZ-YEAR ENDER/2019-NEWSSTORIES-PART1 & 2 (PIX) (TV)

The highs and lows of 2019's showbiz news - Part 1 & 2 From Kevin Spacey to Harvey Weinstein we look back at the stories that made the years top news for 2019

2 Dec BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

USA-TRADE/FRANCE U.S releases findings on investigation in to French digital tax

U.S. trade officials said they will announce any proposed action toward France on Monday when they release the findings from their investigation into the European ally’s tax on big internet companies such as Amazon, Google and Facebook. 2 Dec

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/ Online retailers fight for shoppers on Cyber Monday

E-commerce retailers compete for shoppers and try to maintain margins on one of the biggest shopping days of the year, the Monday after U.S. Thanksgiving. 2 Dec

USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/CYBERMONDAY (PIX) Shoppers scour the internet for deals on Cyber Monday

The likes of Amazon.com, Walmart.com and other online retailers are expected to roll out web-only deals in a bid to lure customers following the official start of the holiday shopping season on Black Friday. 2 Dec

MEXICO-ECONOMY/POLL Mexico central bank issues monthly poll of private economists

Mexico's central bank will issue its monthly poll of private sector economists forecasts on key indicators like inflation, GDP and the peso exchange rate. 2 Dec

ETHIOPIA-TELECOMS/ (TV) Interview with CEO of Ethio Telecom as partial privatisation approaches

Interview with the CEO of state-run Ethio Telecom ahead of the company’s partial privatization, scheduled for next year. Ethiopia will be inviting multinational mobile companies to bid for telco licenses as part of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's drive to liberalise the economy, ending a state monopoly and opening up one of the world’s last major closed telecoms market in a nation of 100 million people. 2 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

CHINA-RUSSIA/GAS-START (PIX) (TV) Gazprom launches Power of Siberia natural gas pipeline to China

Russian energy giant Gazprom launches Power of Siberia pipeline to China which is expected to supply 38 billion cubic meters of natural gas per year over the next 30 years. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to take part in the launch via videolink. 2 Dec 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT

BRITAIN-EU/FRANCE-REALESTATE Brexit, ultra-low rates help luxury real estate sparkle in City of Lights

Robert Drake bought a 2 million euro apartment near the Elysee Palace, lured by rock-bottom borrowing rates and a conviction that even a Brexit deal will not halt a drift of bankers back to continental Europe. His purchase is a reflection of how the damage dealt to London by Brexit is helping support price rises in Parisian luxury real estate. 2 Dec 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD (TV)

Spain hosts UN Climate Change Conference (COP-25) The 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25) kicks off in Madrid. The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country.

2 Dec

