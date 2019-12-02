International Development News
Development News Edition

Malaysia orders inquiry over "half-naked" tattoo show

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 12:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 12:27 IST
Malaysia orders inquiry over "half-naked" tattoo show

Malaysia ordered an investigation on Monday into what the government called a half-naked tattoo show held in the capital Kuala Lumpur, after pictures of heavily-inked men and women circulated on social media in the Muslim-majority nation. The three-day Tattoo Malaysia Expo, which started on Friday and drew participants from 35 countries, was supported by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts & Culture, the show's organiser said on its website.

But the ministry said this year's event violated its standards for the first time since it was first held in 2015, and vowed "firm action" against the organisers. Pictures in Malaysian media blurred the private parts of men and women in the show.

"It's impossible for the ministry to approve any application for events that have obscene elements such as this, because it is not Malaysian culture, what more when the majority of Malaysians are Muslim," Mohamaddin Ketapi, the minister of tourism, arts and culture, said in a statement. "We will wait for the full investigation report ... and will not hesitate to take legal action if they are found to have been in violation of set conditions."

One of the event's organisers, Carlos Benny Majakil, told Reuters he had no comment on the issue. Authorities in Malaysia, where ethnic Malay Muslims make up 60% of a population of 32 million, tend to lean towards religious and cultural conservatism.

A Malaysian religious court last month sentenced five men to jail, caning and fines for attempting gay sex. In September 2018, two women were caned for "attempting lesbian sex" in the east coast state of Terengganu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Protest against rape and murder of Hyderabad veterinarian at Jantar Mantar

Dozens of people gathered at the Jantar Mantar here on Monday to protest the rape and brutal murder of a Hyderabad veterinarian last week, which shook the country. Wearing black bands, around 40-50 people took the streets and were seen carr...

BCCI bans U19 cricketer Prince Yadav for age fraud

Delhi cricketer Prince Ram Niwas Yadav was disqualified and banned for age fraud by the Board of Control of Cricket in Indias BCCI on Monday. Yadav was registered by Delhi and District Cricket Association DDCA in the U-19 age group category...

Female characters in films are made tough as opposed to being strong: Adria Arjona

Hollywood actor Adria Arjona on Monday said women in contemporary cinema are written as tough but she was happy that her character in 6 Underground had a heart without compromising on her strength. The actor plays 4, who is a doctor, in the...

Telangana: Rachakonda Police' 'SHE' teams rescue 69 girls from child marriages

In a bid to stop child marriages and create awareness on the perils of the same, Rachakonda Police SHE teams have come up with several awareness programmes to prevent the practice of child marriages in the rural areas. The SHE teams have st...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019