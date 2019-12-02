Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kosovo indicts six over murder of moderate Serb leader

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Prishtina
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 22:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 21:46 IST
Kosovo indicts six over murder of moderate Serb leader
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Six people have been indicted over the killing of moderate Kosovo Serb politician Oliver Ivanovic in January 2018, the state prosecutor's office said on Monday. Ivanovic was gunned down in front of his party office in the ethnically divided town of Mitrovica, in an area mainly inhabited by Kosovo's Serb minority.

The prosecution said three suspects were already in custody and international arrest warrants were issued for three others, including the two who allegedly ordered the killing. The defendants include a woman who worked as an administrator in Ivanovic's office who is accused of helping the killers and police officers accused of hiding evidence, according to the prosecution. In its statement, the prosecutor's office did not reveal ethnicity of those indicted, but a local prosecutor who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said all those indicted were Serbs.

More than a decade since Kosovo proclaimed independence, around 40,000 to 50,000 Serbs in northern Kosovo refuse to recognize Pristina institutions and see Belgrade as their capital. Relations between Serbia and Kosovo remain strained, as Belgrade refuses to recognize the independence of its former province and, with its ally Russia, is blocking Kosovo's membership in the United Nations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

HDFC Net Banking, Mobile Banking services down; bank responds to complaints

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Trump re-election campaign to deny credentials to Bloomberg News reporters

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign said on Monday it will no longer issue press credentials to reporters working for Bloomberg News, the agency owned by Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg. Bloombergs news agency sai...

Top 6 players from Judo championship will get selected for Khelo India

Judo Association CEO Munawar Anzar has said that players, who finish in the top six rankings in the ongoing Junior National Judo Championship being held here, will get selected for next years Khelo India games. Since the last 35 years, ther...

Carnage? Anger in France after 158 boar killed in single hunt

The killing of 158 wild boar in a single days hunting in eastern France has sparked anger in the region and accusations of carnage, even if the hunters were within their allowed quotas. The boar was killed in a battue in which beaters drove...

Man stabbed over petty issue in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area

A 19-year-old man was attacked with knife in West Delhis Rajouri Garden area over a petty issue, police said on Monday. Three accused, all of them juvenile, have been apprehended, they said.According to police, around 9 pm on Saturday, one ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019