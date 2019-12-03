Left Menu
Turkey to oppose NATO plan if it does not recognise terrorism threats- Erdogan

Turkey will oppose NATO's plan for the defense of Baltic countries if the alliance does not recognize groups that Turkey is fighting as terrorists, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, ahead of a NATO alliance summit in London.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan also said Turkey expects unconditional support in its fight against terrorist threats.

