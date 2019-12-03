Turkey to oppose NATO plan if it does not recognise terrorism threats- Erdogan
Turkey will oppose NATO's plan for the defense of Baltic countries if the alliance does not recognize groups that Turkey is fighting as terrorists, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday, ahead of a NATO alliance summit in London.
Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan also said Turkey expects unconditional support in its fight against terrorist threats.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
