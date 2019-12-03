China: 4 killed in factory blast

Four people have been killed in a factory blast in Shunyi District near Beijing on Tuesday. Ten people have been hospitalized and are in a stable condition now, Xinhua quoted the district government as saying.

The explosion took place at a Japanese-owned bean processing factory in the Shunyi district in the early hours of Tuesday. Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)