Left Menu
Development News Edition

India committed to partnering with Maldives for development: PM Modi

India and Maldives are committed to enhancing their cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, as New Delhi gifted a fast interceptor vessel to the island nation in a bid to further strengthening deeper maritime security.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:14 IST
India committed to partnering with Maldives for development: PM Modi
Prime Minister Modi speaking via video conferencing in New Delhi on Wednesday. . Image Credit: ANI

India and Maldives are committed to enhancing their cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, as New Delhi gifted a fast interceptor vessel to the island nation in a bid to further strengthening deeper maritime security. Speaking via video conference as India and Maldives jointly inaugurated key development projects, Modi said that New Delhi's Neighbourhood First policy and Male's India First policies have helped in strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all sectors.

"As a close friend and a maritime member, India is committed to continuing partnering with the Maldives for democracy and development. We will also enhance our cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean region," said Modi. New Delhi has initiated the process to roll out RuPay card in the Maldives and an LED lighting projects in Male. Commenting on the same, the Prime Minister said, "RuPay Payment mechanism will further ease the travel of Indians to the Maldives. I'm glad that this has been launched through the Bank of Maldives."

"Today we dedicated LED street lighting to the people of Male. India is very happy to bring to them benefits of these environment-friendly lights," he added. The two countries are jointly working on building a Cancer Hospital and a Cricket Stadium in Hulhulmale, the Prime Minister announced.

"In the coming years, the projects under Indian assistance will bring even more benefits to the people of the Maldives," Modi said. RuPay card facilitates electronic payment at all Indian banks and financial institutions.

The ties between the two countries are on an upswing after Solih became President in November 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Philippines' Duterte orders prosecution of utilities over "onerous" contracts

President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday ordered the filing of criminal charges against the Philippines two biggest water utilities and demanded new deals to replace contracts onerous and disadvantageous for ratepayers, his spokesman said. Th...

Brazil president denies currency manipulation in wake of Trump tariffs

Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that the country is not artificially weakening the local currency against the U.S. dollar, in the wake of U.S. President Donald Trumps intention to impose tariffs on Brazilian and Argentine ...

Lebanon house speaker said efforts to form govt very positive as of Tuesday -MP Bazzi

Lebanons House Speaker Nabih Berri said that efforts to form a new government had been very positive as of Tuesday evening, according to MP Ali Bazzi speaking on Wednesday.Talks aimed at naming a new prime minister appeared to receive a blo...

GCR Lists Among the 10 Most Innovative Solution Providers 2019 by The Technology Era Magazine

MUMBAI, Dec. 4, 2019 PRNewswire -- Global Channel Resources GCR, a chief technology enabler, has another feather in its cap, as it lands itself in the 10 most innovative solution providers 2019 annual list by a leading technology magazine....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019