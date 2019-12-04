India committed to partnering with Maldives for development: PM Modi

India and Maldives are committed to enhancing their cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, as New Delhi gifted a fast interceptor vessel to the island nation in a bid to further strengthening deeper maritime security. Speaking via video conference as India and Maldives jointly inaugurated key development projects, Modi said that New Delhi's Neighbourhood First policy and Male's India First policies have helped in strengthening the bilateral cooperation between the two countries in all sectors.

"As a close friend and a maritime member, India is committed to continuing partnering with the Maldives for democracy and development. We will also enhance our cooperation for peace and mutual security in the Indian Ocean region," said Modi. New Delhi has initiated the process to roll out RuPay card in the Maldives and an LED lighting projects in Male. Commenting on the same, the Prime Minister said, "RuPay Payment mechanism will further ease the travel of Indians to the Maldives. I'm glad that this has been launched through the Bank of Maldives."

"Today we dedicated LED street lighting to the people of Male. India is very happy to bring to them benefits of these environment-friendly lights," he added. The two countries are jointly working on building a Cancer Hospital and a Cricket Stadium in Hulhulmale, the Prime Minister announced.

"In the coming years, the projects under Indian assistance will bring even more benefits to the people of the Maldives," Modi said. RuPay card facilitates electronic payment at all Indian banks and financial institutions.

The ties between the two countries are on an upswing after Solih became President in November 2018. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)