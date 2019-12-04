Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU chief concerned about "severe cuts" proposed for next EU budget

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-12-2019 17:24 IST
EU chief concerned about "severe cuts" proposed for next EU budget
Image Credit: Wikipedia

The head of the European Union's executive arm, German conservative Ursula von der Leyen, said on Wednesday she was concerned about the "severe cuts" proposed for the bloc's long-term budget from 2021.

European Commission head von der Leyen was commenting on the most recent proposal by current EU president Finland, as a tug-of-war between the bloc's member states drags on over their joint spending for 2021-27.

The Finnish proposal to cap the budget at 1.07% of the bloc's gross national income (GNI) came in below the ceiling of 1.11% put forward by the Commission but above the 1% level pushed by the biggest net payer Germany.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Twenty-three killed in ceramics factory fire in Sudan

Equitas Small Finance revises interest rate on fixed deposits

HDFC Bank suggests alternatives as online banking services down for second day

Wentworth Season 8 update: All good news we have including more on Season 9

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 4

For other diaries, please seePolitical and General News Top Economic EventsEmerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt AuctionsU.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington---------------------------------------------------------------- Thi...

US envoy in Kabul amid signs talks with Taliban to resume

Kabul, Dec 4 AFP Zalmay Khalilzad, the US envoy leading the push for a deal with the Taliban, arrived in Kabul on Wednesday, an Afghan official said, days after President Donald Trump suggested stalled talks were back on. Khalilzad is in Ka...

France readies for massive transport strike Thursday

Paris, Dec 4 AP France is getting ready for massive, nationwide transport strikes against government plans to overhaul the state pension system. The strike will disrupt train, buses and airline services. In Paris, where workers unions are p...

India-Maldives' Neighbourhood Policies strengthen cooperation: PM Modi

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih today jointly inaugurated several key development projects in the Maldives via video conference. These included the gifting of Made in India Coast Guard Ship ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019