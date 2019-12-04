Left Menu
Sri Lanka rejects Swiss request to fly staffer for treatment

  • Colombo
  • Updated: 04-12-2019 19:44 IST
  • Created: 04-12-2019 19:44 IST
Colombo, Dec 4 (AP) Sri Lanka's foreign minister says the government has rejected a request from the Swiss Embassy to allow one of its employees to be flown out for medical treatment after a group allegedly abducted and threatened her to disclose embassy information. Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said Wednesday that the woman has not made a statement to police about the incident despite repeated requests. Instead, he said, the government has received a request from the Swiss Embassy for permission to fly the woman out in an ambulance aircraft.

Switzerland says the woman is not able to give a statement because of ill health. A court on Tuesday blocked the staffer from travelling abroad without making a statement to police. (AP) SCY

