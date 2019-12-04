U.S. envoy to rejoin Doha talks with Taliban after Kabul visit, says State Dept
U.S. Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, after a visit to Kabul, will travel to Qatar to rejoin talks with Taliban negotiators on steps that could lead to a ceasefire and a settlement to the war in Afghanistan, the State Department said on Wednesday.
Khalilzad arrived in Kabul earlier on Wednesday to follow up on U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Afghanistan last week and to discuss with Afghan officials and others how to convene talks with the Taliban on a political settlement, the State Department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
