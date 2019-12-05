Left Menu
People in PoK protest against police brutality

People in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) recently held a protest against police brutality on political activists and residents.

People in Muzaffarabad city of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) recently held a protest against police brutality on political activists and residents. Tanveer Ahmed, a political activist, along with other residents, who recently went to a local police station to register a complaint, were brutally beaten up. They later informed the top police officials, but in spite of taking action against the guilty cops, the police filed a fake case against Ahmed and others.

Mahmood Musafir, a local resident and witness said, "They (policemen) forcibly picked me up and abused me. They later brought me to the police station and tortured me. After 60 hours, they produced us in court. We will protest against police brutality." The residents in Muzaffarabad city held a protest against police brutality and demanded the withdrawal of the case against Ahmed. They also demanded the transfer of Inspector General of Police (IGP), who is a Pakistani.

Asfaq Baig, a local resident said, "The IGP should be transferred immediately. He is a Pakistani and there will not be any peace in Kashmir till he is here. If our people can hold top positions in Britain, why cannot they do it here? The only solution to our grievances is to remove all lent officers and an IGP from PoK should be appointed." A Kashmiri settled in Britain said, "I recently returned from Britain and feel disappointed after seeing the situation. Tanveer Sahab, who also came from Britain, is working for the betterment of the Kashmiris. Such mistreatment with him is highly condemnable. I wish to inform all Kashmiris living in Europe and other countries that the situation here has turned from bad to worse."

There are several fake cases registered against the political activists in PoK. Many of them are booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act. (ANI)

