Left Menu
Development News Edition

Missing Pak girl might have been kidnapped for ransom: Police

  • PTI
  • |
  • Karachi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-12-2019 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-12-2019 16:48 IST
Missing Pak girl might have been kidnapped for ransom: Police
Image Credit: pixabay

A young Pakistan woman, who went missing last week, might be kidnapped for ransom, police said on Friday even as her family denied reports of having received a call for payment, according to media reports. Dua Mangi, 19, was kidnapped by armed men from Bukhari Commercial area in the city in Sindh province on Sunday while her friend Haris Fatah Soomro was shot at and wounded, the Dawn newspaper reported.

"It appears to be a case of kidnapping for ransom," Sharjeel Kharal, South Zone Deputy Inspector General, who is leading teams of police probing the incident, was quoted as saying in the report on Thursday. The police have also appealed to the people to help them locate the missing girl.

Meanwhile, Mangi's family has criticized the Sindh Police and the provincial government for their failure in recovering the abducted girl. They claimed that the rumors of ransom were being spread to divert attention from the protests demanding the girl's recovery and to cover up the authorities' failure, The Express Tribune report said.

Police were investigating the case from different aspects and more than 12 people have been questioned, a Karachi police spokesperson said. The Dawn reported that the police and Citizens-Police Liaison Committee were also probing the incident from the perspective of a past kidnapping case where a girl was kidnapped in May and she returned home reportedly after payment of ransom.

Lawyers and members of civil society, students and Mangi's relatives on Thursday held a protest demonstration outside Karachi Press Club for her safe recovery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-No apology for Elon Musk from British diver at 'pedo guy' defamation trial

Amazon Web Services announces multi-year collaboration with Novartis

Tech Mahindra Buys Iconic Agency BORN Group

Snapdragon 865: Here's everything about world’s most advanced 5G mobile platform

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Activists to rally for mass climate march in Madrid

Thousands of activists from around the globe will simultaneously hit the streets of Madrid and Santiago on Friday to demand urgent action on the climate crisis from world leaders attending the COP25 summit. The main march will take place in...

Govt has cancelled Nithyananda's passport : MEA

The government has cancelled passport of controversial self-styled godman Nithyananda and rejected his application for fresh one, External Affairs Ministry said on Friday.Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar also said that the ministry has s...

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Manchester United sign new partnership deal with Alibaba

Premier League soccer club Manchester United has agreed on a partnership deal with Alibaba which will see the Chinese e-commerce giant provide club content on its online video company Youku.com and develop a future store on the companys bus...

China to keep 2020 growth within reasonable range - politburo

China will keep its economic growth within a reasonable range in 2020, with more forwarding-looking, targeted and effective policies, a top decision-making body of the ruling Communist Party said on Friday.The government will employ counter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019