Lahore: 1 killed, 6 injured in blast

A person was killed and six others sustained injuries in an explosion that took place in Lahore on Saturday evening. The deceased was identified as Abu Bakar.

According to rescue officials, the blast took place inside a bakery in the city's Township area, Pakistan media reported. The incident occurred at the same place where Seerat conference was to be held by the Arabic Department of National University of Modern Languages (NUML), calling for the adoption of measures and actions of Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Rescue officials said that those injured and the body of the deceased has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital. (ANI)

