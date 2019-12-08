Left Menu
Development News Edition

North Korea suspends denuclearisation talks with US

Accusing the United States of using dialogues as a 'time-saving trick' to serve a 'domestic political agenda', North Korea on Saturday said that denuclearisation talks with Washington are off the table.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 04:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 04:31 IST
North Korea suspends denuclearisation talks with US
North Korea flag . Image Credit: ANI

Accusing the United States of using dialogues as a 'time-saving trick' to serve a 'domestic political agenda', North Korea on Saturday said that denuclearisation talks with Washington are off the table. "We do not need to have lengthy talks with the U.S. now and the denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiation table," said ambassador Kim Song in a statement.

Kim added that the "sustained and substantial dialogue" carried out by the U.S. was just a "time-saving trick" meant to serve a "domestic political agenda", The Hill reported. The comments come as the end-of-the-year deadline set by North Korea.

North Korea has demanded sanctions to be lifted and warned it could take a "new path," raising concerns it may resume nuclear and long-range missile testing which has been suspended since 2017. The nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea have been at a standstill since the Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and leader Kim broke up in February, and Pyongyang has since demanded Washington to change its approach by the end of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-America win first Colombian title since 2008

America won their first Colombian league title since 2008 when they beat Junior 2-0 in front of their home fans in Cali on Saturday. The home side went ahead after 19 minutes when Michael Rangels header hit the woodwork and bounced in off k...

Rampur: Patient's relatives vandalise hospital after being referred to different facility

A group of people, accompanying a patient with heart disease to the District Hospital in Rampur vandalised the Emergency ward of the hospital on Friday after the hospital management referred him to a different hospital citing non-availabili...

Report: Wizards G Thomas (calf) not ready to return

Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas expects to miss at least two more games with a left calf strain that has kept him out of the last two contests, according to an NBC Sports Washington report. Thomas was first held out of Thursdays 119-...

UPDATE 3-Democrats huddle to draft impeachment charges against Trump

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives met on Saturday to prepare for what could be the final week of their months-old impeachment inquiry that has imperiled Donald Trumps presidency. After emerging from an all-day closed door meeti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019