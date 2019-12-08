North Korea suspends denuclearisation talks with US

Accusing the United States of using dialogues as a 'time-saving trick' to serve a 'domestic political agenda', North Korea on Saturday said that denuclearisation talks with Washington are off the table. "We do not need to have lengthy talks with the U.S. now and the denuclearization is already gone out of the negotiation table," said ambassador Kim Song in a statement.

Kim added that the "sustained and substantial dialogue" carried out by the U.S. was just a "time-saving trick" meant to serve a "domestic political agenda", The Hill reported. The comments come as the end-of-the-year deadline set by North Korea.

North Korea has demanded sanctions to be lifted and warned it could take a "new path," raising concerns it may resume nuclear and long-range missile testing which has been suspended since 2017. The nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea have been at a standstill since the Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and leader Kim broke up in February, and Pyongyang has since demanded Washington to change its approach by the end of the year. (ANI)

