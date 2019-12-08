North Korea carries out 'very important test' at satellite launch site

North Korea has said it has conducted a 'very important test' at a satellite launch site, Yonhap news agency reported on Monday. Further details are awaited.

The country has fired projectiles off its east coast as many as 12 times since May, this year. Monday's development comes two days after the country said that the denuclearisation talks with the United States are off the table.

The nuclear negotiations between the US and North Korea have been at a standstill since the Hanoi summit between President Donald Trump and leader Kim broke up in February, and Pyongyang has since demanded Washington to change its approach by the end of the year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)