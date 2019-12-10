Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says 'not quite finished yet' in reaching USMCA deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 07:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 07:10 IST
U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says 'not quite finished yet' in reaching USMCA deal
Image Credit: ANI

A deal to clinch a North American trade pact with Canada and Mexico was close but "not quite finished yet," Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Monday.

"We're close, we're not quite finished yet, we're within range," Pelosi said at an event organized by the Wall Street Journal newspaper in Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Democrats to unveil articles of impeachment against Trump on Tuesday -aide

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives will unveil articles of impeachment against Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday, a senior Democratic aide said.The House aide spoke on condition of anonymity and declined to give any d...

Genocide remains scourge and causing great suffering: UN chief

Too often, the world has failed populations under threat of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and ethnic cleansing, Secretary-General Antnio Guterres said in his message for the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of ...

UPDATE 10-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. Dem...

UPDATE 9-As Democrats close in on impeachment charges, Republicans cry foul

Democrats sought on Monday to bolster the case for impeaching President Donald Trump, describing his pressure on Ukraine to investigate a political rival as a clear and present danger to national security and the upcoming U.S. election. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019