U.S. House Speaker Pelosi says 'not quite finished yet' in reaching USMCA deal
A deal to clinch a North American trade pact with Canada and Mexico was close but "not quite finished yet," Nancy Pelosi, the speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, said on Monday.
"We're close, we're not quite finished yet, we're within range," Pelosi said at an event organized by the Wall Street Journal newspaper in Washington.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
