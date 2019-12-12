PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 12

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Nestlé to sell Häagen-Dazs ice cream business for $4bn https://on.ft.com/2PEVw1s - Amazon deal with Deliveroo faces in-depth competition probe https://on.ft.com/38r71T7

- Polls cast doubt on Tory hopes of securing a decisive majority https://on.ft.com/34dqymH - Post Office reaches £58m settlement with sub-postmasters https://on.ft.com/36qRPmT

Overview -Nestlé SA has agreed to sell its U.S. ice cream business for $4 billion in cash to Fronreri, creating a stronger challenger to Unilever in the frozen dessert category.

- Amazon's purchase of a stake in Deliveroo has been put in doubt by Britain's competition and Markets Authority regulator which said it will harm competition in the online food delivery and grocery markets. - Ahead of UK elections, opinion polls suggest Boris Johnson's hopes of securing a decisive parliamentary majority are narrowing.

- The Post Office has agreed to pay 58 million pounds ($74.41 million) to settle a three-year legal battle with hundreds of sub-postmasters. ($1 = 0.7794 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

