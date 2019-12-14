Left Menu
Development News Edition

India calls for open, inclusive Indo-Pacific platform

India on Saturday underscored the need for different stakeholders to invest time and effort in ensuring that the Indo-pacific remains a free, open, and inclusive platform so as to deliver tangible and meaningful cooperative initiatives in the region.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 21:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 21:14 IST
India calls for open, inclusive Indo-Pacific platform
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivering a valedictory address at the 11th Delhi Dialogue in New Delhi on Saturday. Image Credit: ANI

India on Saturday underscored the need for different stakeholders to invest more time and effort in ensuring that the Indo-pacific remains a free, open, and inclusive platform so as to deliver tangible and meaningful cooperative initiatives in the region. Delivering a valedictory address at the 11th Delhi Dialogue, External Affairs Minister S Jaihankar said that for an open and inclusive Indo-Pacific platform, it is in everyone's to "ensure that the doors remain open to cooperation on as wide a platform as possible".

"While policy-makers, diplomats and academics congregate to iterate ideas, concepts, and strategies, there is equally a need to ensure that we do not get mired in a potentially misleading quest to find a complete identity of views on every element of every concept," Jaishankar said. "On the contrary: the more important task at hand is to invest time and effort to use the Indo-Pacific as an open, free and inclusive platform to deliver tangible and meaningful cooperative initiatives. For this to happen, it is in everyone's interest to ensure that the doors remain open to cooperation on as wide a platform as possible," he added.

Jaishankar noted that India is amongst the first to welcome the ASEAN outlook on the Indo-Pacific. "In line with our own view that the Indo-Pacific naturally includes our western ocean neighbors in the Gulf, the Island nations of the Arabian Sea, and our partners in Africa, India's approach to this concept led us to recognize that both geographical extremities of the Indo-Pacific and everything in between should ideally have their own indigenously evolved approach to the Indo-Pacific," the minister said.

The minister said that the Indo-pacific is not tomorrow's forecast, but yesterday's reality. In his address, Jaishankar also raised concerns about plastic pollution and asked members to collectively create high-quality infrastructure and progress steadily.

This year's Delhi Dialogue focused on "Advancing Partnership in Indo-Pacific", and was organized with the assistance of the Research and Information System for Developing Countries. The dialogues aimed for an inclusive approach for a cooperative, free and rules-based Indo Pacific region.

Back in June 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had outlined India's vision for the Indo-Pacific while addressing the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, saying that "Inclusiveness, openness and ASEAN centrality and unity lie at the heart of the new Indo-Pacific." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Nepal: 13 killed, dozens injured in bus accident

At least 13 people were killed and dozens of others suffered injuries in a bus accident in Sindhupalchowk district on Sunday. The accident took place in the morning when the bus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge along the Dolakh...

Long walk to home: Rehabilitation of tribals displaced due to Naxalism stuck in survey stage

The Centres efforts to identity and rehabilitate around 5,000 tribal families displaced from Chhattisgarh due to Naxalism have not moved beyond the survey stage. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes NCST and the Union Tribal Affairs...

Bucks cruise past Cavs to win 18th straight

The Milwaukee Bucks continued their franchise-best start and pulled within two games of matching their all-time longest winning streak on Saturday, routing the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 125-108. Milwaukee faced little resistance from a s...

Cold wave forecast in J-K, Himachal Pradesh

Cold Wave conditions are very likely to prevail in isolated pockets over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand predicted India Meteorological Department IMD on Sunday. Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning is likely to occur o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019