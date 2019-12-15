Fire at fan factory in Bangladesh kills 10

At least 10 people were killed after a fire broke out at a fan factory located on the outskirts of Bangladesh's capital Dhaka on Sunday evening (local time), local media reported. The incident occurred at around 5:30 pm at the Luxury Fan Factory located in the Gazipur area, Bangladesh Fire Service and Civil Defence said, as cited by Dhaka Tribune.

Ten bodies were recovered from the spot after firefighters brought the blaze under control after two hours, said Abdullah Al Zaki, Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) of the Gazipur Sadar upazila (sub-district) said. The cause of the blaze remains unclear.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

