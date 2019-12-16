Left Menu
Development News Edition

NATO faces most 'complex security' environment in its history: chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kuwait City
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 17:48 IST
NATO faces most 'complex security' environment in its history: chief
Image Credit: Twitter(@NATOpress)

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday the powerful western military alliance was facing the most "complex security" environment in its history amid rising tensions between member states. The statement comes after a NATO summit earlier this month in Britain exposed sharp divisions between the leaders of its member states.

"We were just in London marking the 70th anniversary of our NATO alliance," said Stoltenberg, speaking in Kuwait to mark 15 years of the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative. The ICI was launched by NATO to boost security links with the Middle East.

"In all these years, NATO has never experienced a more complex security environment than it does today," the NATO chief added. "To maintain our security, we need to be agile and prepared to respond to threats coming from all directions -- from land, sea, air, space, and cyberspace -- also from state and non-state actors." NATO's 29 members vowed earlier this month to stick together against threats from Russia and terrorism and recognized the challenge of a rising China at the two-day meeting in Britain.

But leaders clashed over personality and policy, with US President Donald Trump branding Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau "two-faced" after a group of allied leaders were caught on video at a Buckingham Palace reception mocking the US leader's rambling press appearances. The run-up to the summit was also marked by France's President Emmanuel Macron branding the alliance "brain dead" and demanding a new strategy, reopening dialogue with Russia and refocusing on the fight against Islamist terrorism.

Despite the rancor, the 29 leaders managed to agree to a "London Declaration" which was the first from NATO to acknowledge the growing strategic challenge posed by China. It also stressed the need for a stronger coordinated response against terrorism.

"We must continue to continue to fight terrorism. NATO plays a key role in this fight, working with our partners around the world to train local forces," said Stoltenberg on Monday. "All NATO allies, as well as NATO itself, are part of the US-led global coalition against Daesh," he added, using the Arabic acronym for the so-called Islamic State jihadist group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

LANXESS to become climate neutral by 2040

Specialty chemicals company LANXESS has set itself an ambitious climate protection target. By 2040, the Group intends to become climate neutral and eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions from around 3.2 million tons of CO2e. Already by 2030...

Trump watching NKorea 'closely' as talks deadline nears

US President Donald Trump said Monday hed be disappointed if North Korea had something in the works as a year-end ultimatum from Pyongyang about the fate of their nuclear talks approaches. The nuclear-armed North has issued increasingly str...

Attack against Inates military camp still haunts West Africa: UN envoy

The UN envoy for West Africa and the vast Sahel region told the Security Council on Monday that in recent months, the region has been shaken by unprecedented violence.A horrific attack against the Inates military camp, in Niger, still haunt...

World must unite against corruption, UN anti-corruption conference told

As we enter the Decade of Action to deliver the Sustainable Development Goals SDGs, the world must unite against corruption to stop precious resources from being drained by illicit financial flows, an international conference on the issue h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019