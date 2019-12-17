Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Hong Kong needs to stop violence says top official as jobless rate rises

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 16:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 16:30 IST
UPDATE 2-Hong Kong needs to stop violence says top official as jobless rate rises
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Hong Kong's chief secretary, Matthew Cheung, said on Tuesday he was disappointed with recent protest violence after a period of relative calm, as the jobless rate rose sharply in the Asian financial hub's catering and tourism sectors.

Cheung, speaking at a weekly press briefing, was referring to a protest on Sunday when police fired tear gas in late night street clashes - the first time tear gas had been used in nearly two weeks. "The work of stopping the violence has not yet been completed, we need to keep working on it. At the same time, we need to put effort on resolving deep rooted problems," Cheung said.

His comments came after the city's leader, Chief Executive Carrie Lam, met Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday. Xi offered Lam his support during these "most difficult times" of often violent anti-government protests. China's Premier Li Keqiang also called on the Hong Kong government to end the violence and address "deep-rooted issues in the economic and social development of Hong Kong".

The financial hub has been embroiled in more than six months of anti-government protests which show no sign of abating and have weighed on the economy. Unemployment rose 0.1% to 3.2% from September to November, government figures showed. The jobless rate in the hard-hit tourism and catering sectors rose to 5.2 percent and 6.2 percent respectively. This was the highest level in the catering sector in eight years.

"The labour market will be under even more pressure in the near term if the overall economy continues to weaken," said Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong in a statement. "The government will monitor the developments closely."

More protests are scheduled across the city into Christmas week and the new year. Protesters are angry about what they see as an encroachment by China on wide ranging autonomy Hong Kong was guaranteed under a "one country, two systems" framework which governs the former British colony and the neighbouring casino hub of Macau.

China has rejected the complaints and blamed other countries, including the United States, for inciting the protests. Xi is due to begin a three-day visit to Macau on Wednesday and security has been tightened.

SECURITY MATTER While the number of protests and the violence have eased in Hong Kong in recent weeks, the pro-democracy movement retains broad public backing for demands including an independent investigation into police behaviour and the implementation of full universal suffrage.

The trigger for the protests was a proposed extradition law, that would have allowed Hong Kong citizens to be prosecuted in mainland courts. The bill, which the city later dropped, raised concern about what many Hong Kong people see as the undermining by Beijing of their freedoms. The recent arrest by mainland security officials of a Hong Kong resident at a checkpoint on a bridge linking Hong Kong with Macau and the mainland city of Zhuhai has stirred new concerns.

Media reported the 53-year-old suspect was detained on Friday while travelling to Macau on a bus. Cheung, asked about the arrest, said the matter was "entirely legal and justified" as it was beyond the city's control and related to security matters on the mainland.

Mainland police said the person detained was part of a mobile phone smuggling syndicate. Hong Kong residents have been on heightened alert to citizens disappearing over the border into mainland China since five city booksellers went missing in 2015. All later appeared in detention in China, with some showing up in video footage making what appeared to be forced confessions.

A former British consulate employee in Hong Kong, Simon Cheng, said in November that Chinese secret police beat him in an attempt to force him to give information about activists leading pro-democracy protests.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against students

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

McConnell: No new impeachment witnesses for Trump's trial

Washington, Dec 17 AP Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rejecting the Democrats push for fresh impeachment testimony against President Donald Trump and making a last-ditch plea for them to turn back from the cliff of Wednesdays expe...

Sit-in by JU, SRFTI against police action in Jamia enters second day

The sit-in by students of Jadavpur University JU and SRFTI against the police action inside Jamia Millia Islamia in Delhi continued for the second day on Tuesday. Students of the Aliah University here formed a human chain to condemn the inc...

U.S. House Democratic leader confirms House impeachment vote on Wednesday

The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday will vote on two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, according to House Democratic Leader Steny Hoyer.Hoyer, speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said Democratic House leaders ...

Addictive nicotine in Juul nearly identical to a Marlboro -study

The nicotine formula used by controversial e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc is nearly identical to the flavor and addictive profile of Altria Group Incs highly successful Marlboro cigarette brand, new research suggests.A study released on Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019