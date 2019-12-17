Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sailing-Spain sets sights on SailGP after China jumps ship

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 17-12-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-12-2019 20:21 IST
Sailing-Spain sets sights on SailGP after China jumps ship
Image Credit: Pixabay

China has dropped out of the 2020 series of SailGP, its organizers said on Tuesday, with Spain stepping aboard their vacant F50 foiling catamaran to race for a $1 million prize. "We were unfortunately not granted the permissions necessary to continue operating the team within our existing structure," SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said in a statement detailing the change in line-up for the 2020 circuit.

SailGP said last week that Denmark would compete in its second series, bringing the total number of entries to seven. China finished third in the competition's inaugural series in 2019, with Australia narrowly clinching victory over Japan. China has been raising its profile in global sailing and last week America's Cup holders Emirates Team New Zealand announced a revamped Youth America's Cup, with the backing of China Sports Industry Group (CSIG), in foiling monohulls.

"SailGP remains interested in continuing to support both a Chinese team and the development of a sailing academy in China as planned if a future agreement can be reached," added Coutts, who launched SailGP in 2018 with financial backing from Oracle's billionaire founder Larry Ellison. SailGP's second season begins in February in Sydney, where Spain SailGP Team will begin its campaign against Australia, Denmark, France, Great Britain, Japan, and the United States.

The SailGP catamarans, which lift up above the water on hydrofoils, are an updated version of those used in America's Cup in Bermuda in 2017 and in their first season hit speeds of 50 knots (93 km per hour). SailGP did not say what would happen to members of the Chinese team, which included Chinese Ocean Race veteran Liu Xue alongside New Zealand helmsman Phil Robertson and Britain's Paul Campbell-James, although it said it was looking forward to continuing to work with some of them.

Spain SailGP Team's line-up will be announced in Madrid in January after undergoing training in New Zealand, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

Jewar airport project: Conditional Letter of Award given to Swiss firm Zurich Airport

Cipla shares rise after Vysov anti-diabetic drug acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Violence during protest against amended citizenship law in Delhi's Seelampur area

Angry protesters demanding scrapping of the amended citizenship law torched several motor bikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth in Northeast Delhis Seelampur area on Tuesday afternoon, in fresh violen...

Eminent theatre-film actor Shriram Lagoo dies

Veteran actor Shriram Lagoo, a stalwart in Marathi theatre and cinema and a prolific character artiste in numerous Bollywood movies, passed away on Tuesday evening. He was 92. Lagoo died of cardiac arrest at his Pune residence around 8 pm. ...

US Congress approves Russia-Europe gas pipeline sanctions

Washington, Dec 17 AFP The US Senate voted Tuesday to slap sanctions on companies working on Russias Nord Stream pipeline, sending a bill to President Donald Trump that is sure to antagonize European nations counting on the projects natural...

Palestinians eye long-delayed election, ask Israel to allow Jerusalem voting

The Palestinian Authority PA said on Tuesday its heralded national election must also be held in East Jerusalem, an area annexed by Israel, raising a demand on which a still-unscheduled vote could hinge.Palestinians last parliamentary ballo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019