Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iran says opposes US-Taliban talks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 20:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 20:48 IST
Iran says opposes US-Taliban talks

Tehran, Dec 18 (AFP) Iran's top security official said Wednesday the Islamic Republic opposed US negotiations with Afghanistan's Taliban, as the talks excluded the Afghan people and government. "Any strategy, any decision or plan without the participation of the Afghan people is wrong and doomed to failure," said Rear Admiral Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council.

"The Taliban are a reality of the Afghan people that cannot be ignored. But are all Afghans Taliban? No," he added. Shamkhani was speaking at a news conference following a meeting in Tehran of senior national security officials from Afghanistan, China, India, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Russia.

He accused the US of trying to use the situation in Afghanistan to "create insecurity on the borders of China, Russia and Iran" and said the "dialogue on regional security" was proof of Washington's failure to isolate the Islamic Republic. Shamkhani noted that Tehran did not participate in the US-led negotiations due to having once cooperated with Washington on Afghanistan and having been "put in the Axis of Evil".

The term was first used by US President George W. Bush in 2002, when he branded three countries -- North Korea, Iran and Iraq -- as states that sponsored terrorism. A US-Taliban deal had been all but signed in early September, but President Donald Trump scuttled the agreement at the last minute, citing ongoing Taliban violence, including a Kabul bombing that killed an American soldier.

Talks resumed December 7 amid a reduction in violence in Kabul, but were paused after another Taliban attack, this time at Bagram air base north of the Afghan capital. According to a draft of the September agreement, the Taliban were to commit to security measures, launch a dialogue with the Afghan government and reduce violence in exchange for the withdrawal of American forces. (AFP) PMS

PMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

Patnaik invites civil aviation minister, airlines CEOs to state

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday invited Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and CEOs of major airlines for an exposure trip to Odisha as he sought operation of more international flights from the state. Patnaik noted that ...

Have seen how friends are ignored in greed for power: Aaditya

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena leader and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he had seen how friends were ignored in the greed for power. He also said that no matter how much mud was created, lotus BJPs poll symbo...

French retailers, hoteliers suffer as strikes drag on

French hotels, restaurants and stores are feeling the pain of a strike against pension reforms, which was causing transport chaos for the 14th day on Wednesday with Paris the worst hit, several trade bodies told Reuters. Since the start of ...

Woman jumps to death from 6th floor, boyfriend booked for abetment of suicide

A 23-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped off the sixth floor of a hotel here, with police booking her boyfriend on the charge of abetment of suicide, officials said on Wednesday. The incident took place around 10 pm on Tuesday at...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019