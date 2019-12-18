Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sri Lanka's Q3 GDP grows 2.7% as Easter attacks weigh

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-12-2019 22:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-12-2019 21:51 IST
Sri Lanka's Q3 GDP grows 2.7% as Easter attacks weigh
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sri Lanka's economy grew 2.7% in the third quarter of 2019, showing signs of recovery from the Easter Sunday attacks earlier this year on the island nation that killed over 250 people and crippled the country's fastest-growing tourism sector. The country's services sector, accounting for about 60% of the economy, grew at 2.8%, compared with 4.3% last year, data issued by the statistics department showed on Wednesday.

Accommodation, food, and beverage service activities fell 7.5% in the September quarter, compared with the same period a year ago. Separately, Fitch Ratings said it had revised the outlook on Sri Lanka's long-term foreign-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to "negative" from "stable" while maintaining the IDR at 'B'.

"Revision of the Outlook to Negative from Stable reflects rising risks to debt sustainability from a significant shift in fiscal policy and the potential for roll-back of fiscal and economic reforms in the aftermath of November's Presidential elections," the rating agency said. Last month, Sri Lanka's former civil wartime defense chief Gotabaya Rajapaksa won the presidential election, after promising to secure the country against militant threats following Easter bombings.

The Easter attacks on luxury hotels and churches on April 21, for which Islamist militants claimed responsibility, killed over 250 people. Fitch said it expects growth to pick up to 3.5% in 2020 and 3.7% in 2021, from 2.8% in 2019.

"These forecasts reflect our expectation of a boost to growth in the short-term from the tax cuts, higher agricultural output and an ongoing recovery in tourism following last April's terrorist bombings," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Wentworth Season 8: More on The Freak’s return, What more we know in details

Lupin's arm completes stake divestment in Kyowa

Seelampur protests: Tear gas fired after stone-pelting; metro gates closed

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on CAB: ‘Shame’ and ‘Illegal’ are buzz words on twitter on Citizenship Amendment Bill 2019  

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users reveals that a huge majority of people used the word shame and illegal to express their sentiments on the Citizenship Amendment Bill CAB 2019. This indicates failure of the government machinery in taking ...

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

Videos

Latest News

All schools in Uttar Pradesh to remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather: Govt order

All schools in Uttar Pradesh to remain closed on Thursday and Friday due to cold weather Govt order....

IMF board approves financing package to pave way for Somalia debt relief

The International Monetary Funds executive board has approved a financing plan that will help the IMF cover its share of debt relief for Somalia, IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said in a statement on Wednesday. The financing pla...

Patnaik invites civil aviation minister, airlines CEOs to state

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday invited Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and CEOs of major airlines for an exposure trip to Odisha as he sought operation of more international flights from the state. Patnaik noted that ...

Have seen how friends are ignored in greed for power: Aaditya

In a veiled attack on the BJP, Shiv Sena leader and first-time MLA Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said he had seen how friends were ignored in the greed for power. He also said that no matter how much mud was created, lotus BJPs poll symbo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019