Israel strikes Hamas again after fresh Gaza fire: Army

Israel's air force targeted Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas for a second time in 24 hours late Thursday after renewed fire from the Palestinian enclave, the army said. A projectile was fired from Gaza towards Israel Thursday evening, following one late the previous day, the army said.

"In response, a short while ago, (Israeli) aircraft targeted an underground infrastructure and a naval target of the Hamas terror organization in the southern Gaza Strip as well as a military compound" in northern Gaza, the army said in a statement late Thursday. A Palestinian security source in Gaza confirmed that at least three Hamas sites were hit, causing damage.

No injuries were immediately reported by either side. Israel holds Hamas, which controls Gaza, responsible for any rockets fired from the strip towards communities along the border, even if launched by smaller groups.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars since 2008. Following the rocket fire overnight Wednesday, Israeli authorities announced a punitive reduction in the fishing zone off Gaza to 10 nautical miles.

Israel constantly adjusts the fishing zone according to the level of tension around Gaza, sometimes allowing boats to fish up to 15 nautical miles offshore and at others restricting them to just six or banning fishing altogether. (AFP) RDK

