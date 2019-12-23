PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 23
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines
- Vodafone nears full-fibre deal with Goldman-backed telecoms group https://on.ft.com/390APGt - Heathrow shows detailed costings for third runway https://on.ft.com/392mRni
- Pentagon wants open-source 5G plan in campaign against Huawei https://on.ft.com/2riPBXR Overview
- Vodafone Plc and Goldman Sachs-backed telecoms company CityFibre are nearing a new deal that would pave the way for a huge investment in full-fibre lines. - Britain's Heathrow Airport has laid out detailed costings for its third runway expansion, including an option to spend an additional 3 billion pound ($3.90 billion) over the first 15 years.
- The Pentagon is urging U.S. telecoms equipment makers to join forces on 5G technology in a drive to offer a homegrown alternative to China's Huawei. ($1 = 0.7686 pounds)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Financial Times
- Heathrow Airport
- Pentagon
- Huawei
- Goldman
- Vodafone
- Britain
- China
- Bengaluru
ALSO READ
Vodafone Idea shares slip over 14 pc
Huawei P30 Pro gets Crowned the Best Android Flagship of 2019 - Digit Zero 1 Awards
Huawei P30 Pro gets crowned the best Android Flagship of 2019 - Digit Zero 1 Awards
EXPLAINER-Malaysia's mega 1MDB scandal that has scalded Goldman Sachs
Vodafone Idea shares shed over 6 pc