Russian fighter jet crashes, pilot ejects safely
A Russian fighter jet got crashed near the city of Komsomolsk-on-Amur city here on Monday. The pilot of the Russian Su-57 jet was safely ejected, Sputnik reported citing a law enforcement spokesperson.
In the incident, the fighter plane was fully destroyed. The Su-57 is a fifth-generation stealth air superiority fighter built by Russia's Sukhoi Company.
