Left Menu
Development News Edition

Family members of man killed during Iran protests arrested -Mehr news agency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 22:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 22:28 IST
Family members of man killed during Iran protests arrested -Mehr news agency
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Iranian authorities have arrested relatives of a young man who was shot dead during demonstrations last month, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday, citing an informed source. The Mehr report did not specify which of Pouya Bakhtiari's family members had been arrested but Hadi Ghaemi, executive director of New York-based advocacy group the Center for Human Rights in Iran (CHRI) said they included his parents, citing information from activists who had visited the family on Monday.

The Ministry of Intelligence and judiciary offices in Karaj, a town west of Tehran, had each summoned Bakhtiari's father, Manouchehr, twice for questioning in the past week, a report posted on CHRI's website on Tuesday said. They asked him to call off a commemoration ceremony in the town of Karaj, west of Tehran, on Dec. 26 -- the 40th day after his son's death, as often observed by Shi'ite Muslims, Iran's religious majority -- citing concerns it could create unrest.

Manouchehr, who in an Instagram post last week had invited local and foreign media to attend the commemoration ceremony, refused to cancel it, he told CHRI. CHRI says the 27-year-old Bakhtiari "died of a bullet wound to the head" in Karaj on Nov. 16.

Mehr noted that Bakhtiari had been "killed in a suspicious way" during the recent unrest. Its report cited an informed source as saying the arrests were "to maintain order and security of the honorable people who have faced damages, and with the intent of preventing ... the repeat of armed action against the people".

Security forces have been on high alert for any events that could spark further unrest after protests against a hike in fuel prices which turned political last month, sparking the bloodiest crackdown in the 40-year history of the Islamic Republic. About 1,500 people were killed during less than two weeks of unrest that started on Nov. 15, three Iranian interior ministry officials told Reuters according to a report published on Monday.

That figure is much higher than estimated by international human rights groups and was dismissed as "fake news" by a spokesman for Iran's Supreme National Security Council, according to semi-official news agency Tasnim. Some family members of people killed for political or other reasons unrelated to the protests last month have also said Dec. 26 should be a day of commemoration, according to CHRI.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

'I'll be back' within a year, ousted Bolivian leader Morales vows

Ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales told Reuters he plans to return to his home country by next Christmas, after going into exile in neighboring Argentina following a disputed election.In an interview in Buenos Aires, where Morales found ref...

China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North

Chengdu, Dec 24 AFP China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first official meeting in over a year on Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with Americas two key Asian allies and seeking unity on ho...

Centre's letter on Mahadayi project: No damage to Goa's claim,

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a recent letter by the Union environment ministry to Karnataka on a project on the Mahadayi river does not damage the rightful claim of his state. Karnataka and Goa are embroiled in a disput...

China calls on the U.S. to take immediate action on North Korea accords

China urged the United States on Tuesday to take immediate action to implement agreements reached with North Korea during last years summit in Singapore.China calls on the US to take concrete steps asap to deliver what has been agreed in Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019