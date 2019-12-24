Left Menu
Development News Edition

India values strong friendship with Afghanistan: PM Modi

Hours after the Prime Minister held a telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, PM Modi on Tuesday said that India values the strong friendship with Afghanistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-12-2019 23:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-12-2019 23:01 IST
India values strong friendship with Afghanistan: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Hours after the Prime Minister held a telephonic conversation with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, PM Modi on Tuesday said that India values the strong friendship with Afghanistan. "It is always a delight to talk to my friend, President @ashrafghani. Congratulated him and the people of Afghanistan on the successful conduct of presidential polls and announcement of preliminary results. India values the strong friendship with Afghanistan," PM Modi said in a tweet.

He added, "India will always support Afghanistan in their developmental needs and to fulfil the aspirations of Afghanistan's people. A close strategic partnership between our people benefits our nations." Meanwhile, Ghani also took to twitter to share details of the conversation between the two leaders and said, "PM Modi said, India as a friend, neighbour and the world's largest democracy is fully supporting Afghanistan's democratic rule. India supports the Afghan-owned, Afghan-led and controlled peace process. And we are also with Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism."

"We support and are committed to a democratic, stable and developed Afghanistan. I appreciated the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Afghanistan, not only for being a good neighbour and friend but also for India's strategic partnership," he added. President Ghani also thanked PM Modi and stressed his desire to strengthen all-round cooperation between the two countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Instagram down? Many users report problems accessing accounts

Amit Shah lauds Intelligence Bureau for tackling North East insurgency

Sherlock Season 5 update: Benedict Cumberbatch-starring series won’t be released before 2022

VP Naidu commends Army for facilitating tour of girl students from J&K

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

How Twitter users reacted on Trump’s impeachment: A sentiment analysis by VisionRI

The sentiment analysis shows that the process of impeachment has hardly caused any damage to the popularity of the US President Donald Trump. Interestingly, the word impeach is the second highest among top ten words used to express negative...

Addressing the growing threat of space debris

According to the ESAs statistics, there are over 8,100 metric tonnes of man-made objects in space, ranging from just a few mm in size up to many meters....

New JNU: Teachers' Leaves Cancelled, Exams on WhatsApp and Police Post in Campus

At a time when most of the campuses have given up, the students in JNU decided to lead fight against commercialization of education in India. However, in proving its superiority the JNU administration has gone to the extent that its decisio...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Four arrested for attempting to disrupt communal harmony, violating Sec-144

Police arrested four people for attempting to disrupt communal harmony and violating section-144 in Kairana area. The incident occurred on December 20. The four people who have been arrested have claimed that they are workers of Popular Fro...

'I'll be back' within a year, ousted Bolivian leader Morales vows

Ousted Bolivian leader Evo Morales told Reuters he plans to return to his home country by next Christmas, after going into exile in neighboring Argentina following a disputed election.In an interview in Buenos Aires, where Morales found ref...

China hosts Japan, South Korea with eyes on nuclear North

Chengdu, Dec 24 AFP China hosted the leaders of squabbling neighbours South Korea and Japan for their first official meeting in over a year on Tuesday, flexing its diplomatic muscle with Americas two key Asian allies and seeking unity on ho...

Centre's letter on Mahadayi project: No damage to Goa's claim,

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said a recent letter by the Union environment ministry to Karnataka on a project on the Mahadayi river does not damage the rightful claim of his state. Karnataka and Goa are embroiled in a disput...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019