The alert at 00:10:36 GMT on U.S. Treasury Secretary Mnuchin's comments on Fox Business was published in error and is withdrawn. The interview aired last week.

STORY_NUMBER: STORY_DATE: STORY_TIME:[12:10:37]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.