China launches powerful Long March 5 space rocket
Beijing, Dec 27 (AFP) China on Friday launched one of the world's most powerful rockets in a crucial step for its planned mission to Mars in 2020.
The heavy lift Long March 5 rocket blasted off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern island of Hainan at 8:45pm (1245 GMT), a livestreamed feed from CCTV state television showed. (AFP) SCY
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-High-stakes White House meeting expected Thursday to debate US-China tariffs -sources
Xinhua Silk Road: SCO International Round Table held in E China's Lianyungang to promote trade and logistics cooperation
China aims to double water transfers from wet south to arid north
US Senators proposes bill to clamp down on World Bank lending to China
UPDATE 1-China's aviation regulator raised concerns with Boeing on 737 MAX design changes