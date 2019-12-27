China launches powerful Long March 5 space rocket

Beijing, Dec 27 (AFP) China on Friday launched one of the world's most powerful rockets in a crucial step for its planned mission to Mars in 2020.

The heavy lift Long March 5 rocket blasted off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern island of Hainan at 8:45pm (1245 GMT), a livestreamed feed from CCTV state television showed. (AFP) SCY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.