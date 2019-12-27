Five killed in accident in central Nepal

At least five people were killed and two others injured on Friday when a jeep skidded off a hilly road in central Nepal's Makawanpur district.

The jeep was heading towards Kathmandu from Hetaunda when it fell around 300 meters down a hilly road, police said. Besides the driver, the jeep was carrying five men and one woman.

Five passengers, including a husband and wife, died in the accident while the driver sustained injuries.

