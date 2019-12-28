Left Menu
Development News Edition

US military base blares false alarm amid N Korea concerns

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 28-12-2019 10:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-12-2019 10:24 IST
US military base blares false alarm amid N Korea concerns
Image Credit: Wikimedia

A US military base in South Korea accidentally blared an alert siren instead of a bugle call, causing a brief scare just as the US and its allies are monitoring for signs of provocation from North Korea, which has warned it could send a "Christmas gift" over deadlocked nuclear negotiations. The siren at Camp Casey, which is near the border with North Korea, went off by "human error" at around 10 pm on Thursday, said Lt Col Martyn Crighton, a public affairs officer for the 2nd Infantry Division.

The operator immediately identified the mistake and alerted all units at the base of the false alarm, which did not interfere with any operations, Crighton said in an email Saturday. The incident came a day before Japanese broadcaster NHK caused panic by mistakenly sending a news alert saying North Korea fired a missile over Japan that landed in the sea off the country's northeastern island of Hokkaido early Friday.

The broadcaster apologized, saying the alert was for media training purposes. North Korea has been dialing up the pressure on Washington ahead of an end-of-year deadline issued by leader Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a nuclear deal.

There are concerns that Pyongyang could do something provocative if Washington doesn't back down and relieve sanctions imposed on the North's broken economy. The North fired two missiles over Japan during a provocative run in weapons tests in 2017, which also included three flight tests of developmental intercontinental ballistic missiles that demonstrated potential capabilities to reach the US mainland.

Tensions eased after Kim initiated diplomacy with Washington and Seoul in 2018 while looking to leverage his nukes for economic and security benefits. But negotiations have faltered since a February summit between Kim and President Donald Trump broke down after the US side rejected North Korean demands for broad sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

In a statement issued earlier this month, North Korean senior diplomat Ri Thae Song asserted that the Trump administration was running out of time to salvage faltering nuclear negotiations, and said it's entirely up to the United States to choose what "Christmas gift" it gets from the North. The North also in recent weeks said it conducted two "crucial" tests at a long-range rocket facility it said would strengthen its nuclear deterrent, prompting speculation that it's developing a new ICBM or preparing a satellite launch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

'Lakshya' actor Kushal Punjabi found hanging in Bandra home

Cyclone Sarai: Hundreds evacuate in Fiji; dozens of flights cancelled

Amazon announces new fulfillment center to expand presence in Florida

JSPL Foundation wins Grow Care India CSR award in platinum category

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

US Space Force: Five things you need to know

Various countries have various degrees of benefits and contribution in militarization of Space. Presently, seven out of the 11 countries that have the capacity to launch a satellite have Space warfare in one form or the other.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

'That's big': Tim Paine bowled over by Trent Boult's strike to boundary

Australia skipper Tim Paine who is known for coming up with quirky descriptions from behind the stumps was completely bowled over by New Zealands tailenders strike to the boundary. The incident happened in the 54th over of the Kiwi innings....

CBSE schools to become anger free zones

In a bid to bring about positive change in children, the Central Board of Secondary Education CBSE has asked all its affiliated schools to become anger-free zones where everyone including teachers, staff and parents will try to manage their...

ISA to deepen industry collaboration between India, US: Biswal

The signing of the Industrial Security Annex between India and the US will deepen industry collaboration, enable release of more advanced technology and information to India and help make it part of global supply chain in the defence sector...

Indian Army rescues 1,500 tourists stranded due to snowfall in Sikkim

As many as 1,500 stranded tourists were rescued by the Indian Army after heavy snowfall blocked the Jawaharlal Nehru road in Sikkim. The Army carried out the rescue operation on December 27 despite poor visibility and inclement weather.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019