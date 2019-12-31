Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi Arabia condemns attacks on US forces in Iraq

  • PTI
  • |
  • Riyadh
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 15:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 14:57 IST
Saudi Arabia condemns attacks on US forces in Iraq
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Saudi Arabia voiced "great concern" Tuesday over attacks against American forces in Iraq, which Washington has blamed on pro-Iran factions, state media reported. "Saudi Arabia has followed with great concern the increase of terrorist attacks inside brotherly Iraq... the most recent of which were attacks by terrorist militias supported by the Iranian regime against US forces present in Iraq," the Saudi Press Agency said, citing an unnamed official source.

"Saudi Arabia condemns and denounces these terrorist attacks... These attacks committed by terrorist militias violate the sovereignty of Iraq and affect its security and stability." In recent weeks multiple attacks have targeted Iraqi bases where American forces are present, which Washington has blamed on pro-Iran factions.

On Sunday, the US-led airstrikes were directed at several bases belonging to the Hezbollah Brigades, one of the most radical factions of Hashed al-Shaabi, a Tehran-backed Iraqi paramilitary coalition. The strikes "killed 25 and wounded 51," according to the Hashed, which holds major sway in Iraq.

The attack was in retaliation for the death Friday of a US civilian contractor in Kirkuk in a Hezbollah Brigades rocket attack. Riyadh is a key ally of US President Donald Trump's administration against what both countries describe as Iranian expansionism in the Middle East.

Riyadh and Washington have blamed Iran for the September 14 drone strikes that targeted two Saudi oil facilities, temporarily knocking out half of the kingdom's oil production. In a phone call on Monday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "agreed that the Iranian regime and its proxies continue to be a destabilizing force in the region and that nations have a right to defend themselves in the face of these threats," State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said.

Pompeo "underscored that attacks by the Iranian regime, or their proxies of any identity, that harm Americans, our allies, or our interests will be answered with a decisive response, as demonstrated yesterday." Iraq's government denounced Sunday's strikes and warned they could affect ties with Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ITBP Director General SS Deswal to handle additional charge of CRPF DG

Central Reserve Police Force CRPF Director General RR Bhatnagar will be demitting the office on Monday after heading the force for more than 2 years. ITBP Director General SS Deswal will hold additional charge of the CRPF DG as its new head...

Israeli top court hears case on Netanyahu's political future

Israels Supreme Court convened Tuesday to hear a petition on whether an indicted member of parliament can form a new government, a key test case for whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu can prolong his political career after elections ...

Outraged Iraq protesters storm US embassy: AFP (AFP) RS RS

Outraged Iraq protesters storm US embassy AFP AFP RS RS...

Railways renames RPF (Railway Protection Force) as Indian Railway Protection Service.

Railways renames RPF Railway Protection Force as Indian Railway Protection Service....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019