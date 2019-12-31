Digest year-ender for international stories for month of October, 2019

Oct 1: Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan in a surprise move has appointed Munir Akram, known for his strident anti-India stand, as Pakistan's new permanent representative to the United Nations, replacing Maleeha Lodhi, a day after he returned from the US. Oct 2: London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson intends to ask for parliament to be suspended from October 8 to 14, his Downing Street office said Wednesday, after a previous attempt was ruled unlawful.

Oct 3: Baghdad: Anti-government demonstrators defied an around-the-clock curfew in Baghdad and other cities Thursday as Iraqi security forces used live ammunition and tear gas during a third day of unrest that has left 31 people dead, most of them protesters. Oct 4: Islamabad/Dubai: The United Arab Emirates will invest a whopping USD 5 billion in an oil refinery project in cash-strapped Pakistan by the end of the year, the Gulf nation's envoy was quoted as saying by a media report on Friday.

Oct 5: Baghdad: At least 60 people have died over four days of bloody protest across Iraq, the Iraqi Human Rights Commission has said, in figures that include 18 deaths registered at a single hospital in the capital Baghdad. Oct 6: Islamabad: Pakistan's former military ruler Pervez Musharraf is set to return to the politics by reviving his party after remaining inactive for over an year due to his deteriorating health, according to media reports on Sunday.

Oct 7: Islamabad: Pakistan on Monday objected to the recent remarks by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh that the FATF can any time blacklist the neighbouring country, describing it as India’s attempts to "politicise" the international money laundering watchdog's proceedings. Oct 8: Washington: The US has blacklisted 28 Chinese companies from purchasing any American products for being implicated in human rights violations and other abuses in China's Xinjiang region.

Oct 10: London: Scotland Yard on Thursday charged the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain, living in exile in the UK, with an offence of encouraging terrorism in connection with a speech relayed to followers in Pakistan. Oct 11: Moscow: Alexei Leonov, a legendary Soviet cosmonaut who was the first man to perform a spacewalk in 1965, died in Moscow on Friday aged 85 after a long illness.

Oct 12: Beijing: In a bid to attract more tourists from China, New Delhi has relaxed e-visa rules for Chinese travellers, timing it to coincide with the visit of President Xi Jinping to India, the Indian embassy here said on Saturday. Oct 13: Washington: After a broad-based deceleration in the initial quarters of this fiscal year, India's growth rate is projected to fall to 6 per cent, the World Bank said on Sunday.

Oct 14: Stockholm: Indian-American innovative MIT economist Abhijit Banerjee, his wife Esther Duflo and Harvard professor Michael Kremer jointly won the 2019 Nobel Economics Prize on Monday "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty". Oct 15: Washington: The IMF on Tuesday slashed India's GDP growth projection for the year 2019 to 6.1 per cent, which is 1.2 per cent down from its April projections.

Oct 16: Brussels: The EU and Britain looked to be close to nailing down an elusive Brexit deal late Wednesday, just in time to be submitted to a key European summit. Oct 18: Paris: Pakistan was again put on the Grey List of the international terror financing watchdog FATF, which on Friday warned Islamabad of action for its failure to combat money laundering and terror financing, officials said.

Oct 19: Washington: As part of its goal to become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024, India plans to spend USD 1.4 trillion on its infrastructure in the next five years, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. Oct 20: Lahore: Pakistan will open the much-awaited Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Sunday.

Oct 21: London: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was dealt a fresh blow Monday when the speaker of parliament denied him a second shot at getting his Brexit deal passed just 10 days before the deadline. Oct 23: London: In an appalling tragedy, 39 people were found dead on Wednesday near London in a container of truck, which came from Bulgaria, and police have arrested the driver of the vehicle for questioning.

Oct 24: Lahore/Dera Baba Nanak: India and Pakistan on Thursday signed a historic agreement on the Kartarpur corridor that will allow Indian pilgrims to undertake visa-free visit to the shrine of the Sikh religion's founder Guru Nanak Dev in Pakistan, notwithstanding a chill in bilateral ties. Oct 25: Beijing: Chinese and Indian tourists would be exempted from visas to enter Brazil for tourism or business, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has announced.

Oct 26: Islamabad: A top Pakistani court in an emergency hearing on Saturday granted bail to jailed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on medical and humanitarian grounds till Tuesday in the Al-Azizia steel mills corruption case, a day after he was given temporary freedom in another graft case on similar grounds. Oct 27: Washington: Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "is dead" in a secret US special forces raid in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump announced on Sunday, saying the elusive leader of the "ruthless" Islamic State and the world's number one terrorist died "like a dog and like a coward".

Oct 30: London: The UK is all set to go to the polls on December 12 after British lawmakers overwhelmingly backed Prime Minister Boris Johnson's call for an election to break the Brexit deadlock that led to the country's worst political crisis in decades. Oct 31: Beirut: The Islamic State jihadist group confirmed the death of its leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a statement Thursday and named his replacement as Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Quraishi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.